SENATOBIA, Miss. – Sophomore guard Natalia Lalic registered a game-high 19 points plus four assists to help the Mineral Area women’s basketball team remain unbeaten on Thursday.
The Lady Cardinals limited Mississippi Delta to seven field goals in the second half, and sank 18-of-26 free throws for a 75-53 victory on a neutral court.
Angela Sorrell grabbed 10 rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench, and Mineral Area (4-0) seized control following a 9-0 spurt early in the third quarter.
Mississippi Delta (1-3) snapped a 32-32 halftime tie on an immediate basket in the post from Artavia Tate, who ended with a team-high 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting.
Rionne Papa countered with consecutive scores for the Lady Cards, grabbing two offensive rebounds ahead of her tying putback.
Tyeshia Mitchell added a transition layup off a steal, and Riana Rangi-Brown attacked through contact for a 3-point play and 41-34 lead that would not be threatened.
The Trojans generated one basket during a rough stretch that spanned nearly eight minutes, and also encountered foul trouble when two players picked up their respective fourth personals.
Sorrell knocked down a jumper, Mitchell added a second-chance shot to create a double-digit margin, and MAC carried a 54-43 lead into the fourth despite yielding a basket to Jaleila Gibson at the buzzer.
You have free articles remaining.
Lalic drained her fourth and fifth shots from beyond the arc around a fast-break layup, and Keanna Williams made it 70-50 on a perfect trip to the line with 2:05 remaining.
Papa totaled 10 points with seven rebounds and four assists, and powered through the defense for a conventional 3-pointer after Masyn McWilliams connected from the perimeter on the game’s first basket.
Antanisha Wade helped Mississippi Delta equal its largest edge at 23-19 by notching her third field goal near the rim. The Trojans ultimately won the turnover differential 22-21.
But Mineral Area featured the dominant outside presence, finishing a superb 9-of-17 from 3-point range while its opposition was an empty 0-of-5.
Lalic splashed three triples within a four-minute stretch of the second quarter, going 5-of-9 for the day, and Jada Manase added one in the first quarter after McWilliams struck twice.
Rangi-Brown matched McWilliams with eight points each, and MAC reserve Georgia Sideri hit both of her shots in the closing moments.
The Lady Cardinals will face NW Mississippi in a true road test Friday at noon.
Sabreya Lee chipped in nine points for Mississippi Delta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.