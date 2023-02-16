PARK HILLS – The defensive effort was among the best all season for the Mineral Area women, who held the highly talented opposition to 28 percent shooting and forced 19 turnovers.

Three Rivers, ranked 19th in the current NJCAA poll, was equal to the challenge on Wednesday evening with its own tenacious defiance and a noticeable edge in attrition.

De’Kariya Jackson compiled 11 points, eight steals and six rebounds over 39 minutes to help the visiting Raiders escape 53-49 in a Region 16 showdown.

Maiya Bergdorf totaled nine points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in a reserve role as Three Rivers (19-3, 9-2) capitalized on a glaring 24-0 margin in bench scoring.

Mineral Area (18-9, 8-4) was ultimately hampered by 23 turnovers. Its starters had their endurance tested by the size and rotation depth of the Raiders in their third meeting of the season.

The Cardinals trailed 52-43 after Bergdorf drew the fifth foul on forward Audra Pasakarnis and knocked down both resulting free throws with 2:52 remaining.

But a resilient 6-0 run ensued. Destiny Williams sank two shots after receiving passes on cuts into the lane, and Lexi McCully cashed in a steal to bring their squad within one possession.

Mineral Area had a golden opportunity to complete the rally and perhaps force overtime after Raiders guard Aisja Strachan suffered an empty trip to the line with 32 seconds left.

An initial runner by McCully caromed strong off the rim, and the Cardinals desperately scrambled to secure three offensive rebounds in the sequence.

But three quality looks at a tying 3-pointer all misfired, and Jackson sealed the outcome by converting 1-of-2 free throws. Three Rivers was collectively 12-of-24 from the stripe.

Freshman guard Katelyn Chomko shined in defeat for MAC with a game-high 18 points and four assists. McCully also finished in double digits with 11.

The Cardinals carried a 23-19 lead at intermission, and further frustrated the visitors with an energetic 7-0 spurt early in the third quarter.

Chomko finished a runner off broken pressure, then got the roll while bumped down on a baseline fade for a 3-point play. McCully pushed the margin to 30-22 with a nifty baseline reverse.

Three Rivers worked the boards during a 12-2 response. Tameia Shaw stole away a rebound to score after Niaisya Ervin hit a 3-pointer, and Bergdorf put the Raiders ahead 34-32 from long range.

Chomko splashed a go-ahead triple from the right wing before the shot clock expired, and later fired a diagonal dart to Pasakarnis to regain the lead before her steal and layup made it 42-39.

But the Cardinals temporarily missed the presence of Chomko after she felt pain in her right ankle. The Raiders pounced for a pivotal 13-1 surge.

Shaw and Jackson scored off steals with a driving layup from Bergdorf in between. Jackson broke ahead of the MAC defense for another uncontested basket at 50-43.

Ervin and Shaw had seven points each, Ari Winston grabbed nine rebounds, and the Raiders overcame a 5-of-28 performance from 3-point range.

Williams equaled Pasakarnis with seven points each for the Cardinals, who made 9-of-13 free throws and will travel to Crowder on Saturday.

Reigning Region 16 Player of the Week and center Michell Butler collected a game-high 11 rebounds, but was limited to six points.

Three Rivers leads the season series 2-1. A fourth encounter is possible in the semifinals of the region tournament.