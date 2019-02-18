PARK HILLS – Caitlyn Holmes and several of her Mineral Area basketball teammates were pressed into alternative roles and asked to shoulder an increase in floor minutes on Monday.
With two starters sidelined by injuries, the Lady Cardinals delivered a stellar defensive effort that also served to solidify their position for the upcoming Region 16 tournament.
Crowder managed to shoot just 23 percent from field, and Mineral Area held its 10th opponent of the season below 50 points in a 58-38 home victory.
Holly Forbes posted her 15th double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Georgia Sideri added 10 points off the bench to power the attack.
But the contest was ultimately decided at the defensive end, where Mineral Area (20-6, 6-2) collected seven more rebounds and allowed 11 points or less in every quarter.
“We worked the players harder than we ever have after a game yesterday,” Mineral Area head coach Gary Koch said. “The message was ‘Let’s go back to work, because you’re not working hard enough out there on the court.’ I was outcoached and Three Rivers outplayed us.
“This morning we had a long talk instead of practice, and I think this team will come around. Hopefully, we’ll get two players back before too long, and least in time for the playoffs.”
The Lady Cardinals were missing the services of injured guards Natalia Lalic and Masyn McWilliams – two of their three top scoring options – resulting in a significant lineup shuffle.
Claire Busse earned her first collegiate start at forward as Holmes was shifted from her usual spot to bolster the perimeter pressure on the Crowder guards.
“I’m usually a post, but today I had to be a guard,” Holmes said. “Everyone had to step up today. Having [Lalic and McWilliams] out is kind of rough, but we had to work through it.”
Forbes muscled in three early field goals, and Mineral Area secured the lead for good at 14-11 when Sideri connected from the deep left wing to cap the first quarter.
Sideri added a second 3-pointer a few minutes later, and Lainey Bell knocked down two more to help the home team gain some separation.
Rionne Papa grabbed two offensive rebounds that produced second-chance baskets for Forbes, and the Lady Cardinals established an eventual 32-20 halftime advantage.
“Our shooting stats weren’t that good. It was about 39 percent from the floor, but we had some key baskets,” Koch said. “Holly hates to lose, and it’s just so exciting to watch her play. Keanna [Williams] was terrific. We tell both of them that they’re 40-minute people. We need them in the game.”
Reserve guard Elle Williams provided a spark for the Roughriders by scoring all 11 of hers and the team’s points during the third quarter after both clubs hit a three-minute drought.
The Lady Cardinals avoided any serious foul trouble with their roster depleted after being plagued by whistles in a loss to Three Rivers two days earlier.
When Forbes was assessed her third personal and rested briefly, Mineral Area still increased the margin. Keanna Williams slashed inside for a 3-point play, and Sideri finished a tricky scoop down the lane.
Maegan Bandimere banked in a fading jumper to keep Crowder within 46-33 early in the fourth quarter, but MAC closed with a 12-5 run over the last 8 ½ minutes.
Holmes was the catalyst down the stretch, totaling seven rebounds with three assists overall. She spun through a dazzling, left-handed layup after making a steal and changing directions at full speed in the paint.
Her offensive rebound and alert pass gave Forbes an uncontested layup at 54-35. That combination clicked again in similar fashion for a 3-point play.
“I don’t know where my energy comes from. My teammates make fun of me because I don’t eat,” Holmes quipped. “The end of the game pumps me up more. You just have to have fun with it.”
Williams ended a versatile performance with eight points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks, while Busse chipped in five points and four rebounds to the win.
Mineral Area locked down the No. 2 region seed, which also affords a first-round bye to the semifinals. That outlook will not be affected by its next two contests against Vincennes and State Fair.
Maia Wright dusted herself off after drawing a charge in a violent collision, and pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds for Crowder (12-16, 3-5). Alex Vogt had seven points on 2-of-14 shooting.
