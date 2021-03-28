Erickson leads MAC women past Crowder with 28

Sophomore guard Fiona Wilson paced the Roughriders with 24 points and eight rebounds. Forward Makayla White added 16 points.

Crowder established its largest lead of 35-27 after Wilson hit a driving layup, and Ashley Vaught sank a 3-pointer following a MAC turnover late in the second quarter.

But the Cardinals responded with back-to-back threes from Ayers and Pankey before intermission, and drew even on a putback by Jecty-Brown early in the third.

Moore, who was whistled for three charging fouls, put Mineral Area ahead moments later with a driving layup. Pankey punctuated the pivotal 9-0 spurt with another 3-pointer for a 47-40 lead.

Erickson provided a blistering start with four 3-pointers in the first six minutes, and Jayla Sample made it 16-9 off a steal and outlet pass from Pankey.

Crowder answered with a 10-0 run to close the first quarter, getting a second-chance basket from Lexi Keeling and 3-point play in the paint from White.

The Cardinals forced 18 turnovers in the game, and will be idle until April 6 when they host Jefferson in the first round of the Region 16 tournament.

