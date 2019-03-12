PARK HILLS – Four members of the Mineral Area women’s basketball roster have been recognized for their efforts after the team placed second in both the MCCAC and Region 16 regular seasons.
Sophomore forward Holly Forbes was clearly a repeat First Team selection on both lists, and received additional distinction as region Player of the Year.
Freshman guards Masyn McWilliams, Keanna Williams and Natalia Lalic also picked up awards for the Lady Cardinals, who were 8-2 in region play and 21-8 overall.
Forbes, the career scoring leader at North County High School, followed up an all-American campaign with an arguably stronger second year as the lone sophomore within the MAC starting five.
She recorded 18 double-double performances and shot 58 percent from the field – currently 20th in the nation – while averaging 16.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per outing.
Forbes provided an especially strong November, notching four of her seven 20-point games. Three of her best statistical showings ironically occurred in defeat.
A career-high 32 points and season-best four steals occurred against NE Mississippi on a neutral court. She totaled 27 points and 16 rebounds in a home setback to rival Three Rivers.
The Lady Cardinals suffered a crushing loss to Moberly in the region semifinals round despite getting 24 points and 15 boards from Forbes, who improved her free-throw percentage to 65 from 47 last season.
McWilliams joined the Mineral Area program after making four consecutive state playoff runs at Saxony Lutheran High School. She was named First Team all-region and Second Team all-MCCAC.
She netted a season-high 19 points in a road triumph at Jefferson, and distributed seven assists during the second of three clashes with Moberly.
McWilliams averaged 11.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists while converting 67 percent from the line. She missed the last three games of the regular season with an ankle injury.
Williams proved to be a durable athlete for Mineral Area, earning more than 33 minutes of floor time on average. The point guard landed First Team all-MCCAC and Second Team all-region status.
Williams, a native of Ankeny, Iowa, contributed 6.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game while sinking 73 percent of her free throws. A tiebreaking slash and layup with 2.7 seconds left in regulation lifted the Lady Cardinals past State Fair in the regular-season finale.
Lalic is an all-conference Second Team selection out of Australia, and connected 62 times from 3-point range over 26 games as the primary perimeter threat for MAC.
Her maximum scoring output of 25 points powered a decisive home win over Vincennes. Lalic ranked second on the team at 11.9 points per contest, and also averaged 2.5 assists.
Three Rivers captured the conference and region championships unbeaten, and recently secured an automatic bid to the NJCAA Tournament.
Jefferson forward and former Arcadia Valley standout Briar Johnson appears on the MCCAC Second Team after transferring from Mineral Area.
Johnson averaged 16.0 points and 8.2 rebounds to pace the injury-plagued Vikings in both statistical categories, and still has a chance to finish with the best free-throw percentage (91.8) in all of NJCAA Division I.
She established a career-high 29 points against Moberly on Feb. 23, and claimed 17 rebounds against the Lindenwood-Belleville junior varsity after bringing down 16 in back-to-back outings.
Johnson played all 40 minutes on four separate occasions for Jefferson.
