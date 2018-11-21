COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The longest scheduled road trip of the season left the Mineral Area women’s basketball team empty-handed on Wednesday evening.
The Lady Cardinals kept their turnover total down at nine, but surrendered 15 offensive rebounds as Iowa Western pulled away for a 75-56 victory.
Post player Kiara Dallmann scored 13 second-half points while Sommer Blakemore totaled 10 points with eight assists in a balanced attack for the Reivers (4-3).
Holly Forbes expanded her range to knock down both 3-point attempts, and again paced Mineral Area (5-2) with a game-high 18 points plus eight rebounds.
Natalia Lalic connected from long range to bring the Lady Cardinals within 43-37, but Iowa Western answered with a 15-5 run that capped the third quarter.
De’Ayra Davis, who missed substantial time after picking up two early fouls, followed two Dallmann baskets with a driving layup through contact to make it 67-46.
Aubriana Noti netted 10 points while Zhan’e Williams and Binti Salawu added nine apiece. The Reivers shot 46 percent for the game.
Keanna Williams made 5-of-6 free throws, and finished with nine points and three steals for Mineral Area. Masyn McWilliams and Lalic pitched in seven points apiece.
McWilliams finished a spinning left-handed shot, and Caitlyn Holmes powered in a putback on the next offensive possession to give the Lady Cards their lone lead at 9-7.
Iowa Western used 3-pointers by Haley Moore and Salawu to mount a 10-2 response over the last 3:12 of the first quarter.
Zhan’e Williams drilled a step-back triple from about 25 feet as the halftime buzzer sounded to make it 35-26 after Forbes backed down a defender to score in the paint.
Forbes tallied three field goals in the second quarter, and was 7-of-11 shooting overall. The Lady Cards received points from all 11 available players.
Mineral Area will host SE Illinois at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
