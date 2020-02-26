Lady Cardinals advance to Region 16 semifinals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rangi-Brown neared her second double-double in a row, collecting a team-high nine rebounds plus four assists while equaling Tyeshia Mitchell with 10 points each.

Lalic found her perimeter touch with two early triples, then drilled three more from gradually deeper range after State Fair had closed to within 25-17 in the second quarter.

She then concluded the half with a hustling sequence, stealing a pass near her own basket and running the floor to notch a transition putback.

Darlisha Reed powered the Roadrunners with 21 points. Former MAC player Connor Watkins added 11 exclusively in the second half, and trimmed the margin to 41-30 on consecutive 3-pointers.

Mineral Area answered with a 13-2 run. Mitchell banked in a spinning putback while fouled, and Keanna Williams slashed off the dribble for three layups during a four-minute stretch.

McWilliams sank a couple of short jumpers before the third quarter concluded, and the Lady Cardinals enjoyed their largest lead at 60-36. Her second 3-pointer restored a 66-43 difference.