Lady Cardinals advance to Region 16 semifinals

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team stayed alive in the Region 16 Tournament on Tuesday night while defeating State Fair for the fourth time this season.
Masyn McWilliams returned to the lineup after sitting out Saturday with a sore ankle, and scored 22 points as the third-seeded Lady Cardinals triumphed 74-59 in their home finale.
Natalia Lalic was a blistering 6-of-8 from 3-point range, and netted 20 overall for the second straight game. She had 17 points by halftime as her squad built a 36-23 lead.
The teams met previously on Saturday, and the Lady Cardinals avoided an upset while missing both McWilliams and Ruby Benn, who was again out due to her ankle injury.
State Fair (6-23) would not pose as serious of a threat in the immediate rematch. Three early baskets from McWilliams sparked an opening 10-1 run, and MAC never looked back.
Mineral Area (20-9) secured consecutive 20-win seasons, and will challenge Three Rivers in the semifinal round on Thursday evening at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo.
The Roadrunners permitted opposing guards to dribble into the lane at a high success rate, and trailed 20-8 after Riana Rangi-Brown made her third end-to-end layup.
You have free articles remaining.
Rangi-Brown neared her second double-double in a row, collecting a team-high nine rebounds plus four assists while equaling Tyeshia Mitchell with 10 points each.
Lalic found her perimeter touch with two early triples, then drilled three more from gradually deeper range after State Fair had closed to within 25-17 in the second quarter.
She then concluded the half with a hustling sequence, stealing a pass near her own basket and running the floor to notch a transition putback.
Darlisha Reed powered the Roadrunners with 21 points. Former MAC player Connor Watkins added 11 exclusively in the second half, and trimmed the margin to 41-30 on consecutive 3-pointers.
Mineral Area answered with a 13-2 run. Mitchell banked in a spinning putback while fouled, and Keanna Williams slashed off the dribble for three layups during a four-minute stretch.
McWilliams sank a couple of short jumpers before the third quarter concluded, and the Lady Cardinals enjoyed their largest lead at 60-36. Her second 3-pointer restored a 66-43 difference.
State Fair guard Laila McNeal stayed down for almost three minutes after appearing to hit her head on the floor during an awkward drive with less than five minutes left.
She walked off the court under her own power, and the Roadrunners closed with a 10-2 spurt as Mineral Area pulled its starters late in the action.
Williams provided eight points and four assists. Angela Sorrell collected five rebounds off the Mineral Area bench.