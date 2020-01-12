PARK HILLS – With more than a dozen former players in attendance to reunite with him on Saturday afternoon, Mineral Area women’s basketball coach Gary Koch watched his current club get back on track.
The defense returned closer to previous form after surrendering 96 points in two previous outings, and the Lady Cardinals topped Crowder 63-50 for their first Region 16 victory.
Masyn McWilliams scored a game-high 20 points despite early foul trouble, and Tyeshia Mitchell added 14 points plus five steals for Mineral Area (12-6, 1-1).
Point guard Keanna Williams grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds, and notched nine points with four assists as her leadership role was magnified.
Koch, who recently announced plans to retire once his 14th and current season with the program ends, saw the Lady Cardinals force 11 turnovers in the first quarter.
MAC reacted well as McWilliams sat for more than six minutes with two early fouls, but struggled in the third quarter when Natalia Lalic was assessed a technical and spent an extended stint on the bench.
McWilliams finished two transition assists from Mitchell and Lalic out of halftime to establish the largest lead of the contest at 38-19.
The offense then sputtered over the next eight minutes as a number of forced jumpers missed the mark. Crowder (10-8, 0-1) promptly capitalized with a 20-5 run.
Nathalia Silva and Fiona Wilson drained consecutive 3-pointers, and Jonisha Rolle added an uncontested putback. Maia Wright muscled in a shot from the post to make it 43-39.
Williams countered by sinking a crucial 14-footer with a hand in her face as time expired, and Ruby Benn found McWilliams on a cut for a layup to begin the fourth quarter.
Crowder drew within seven on two occasions. MAC refuted the first challenge with baseline jumpers by McWilliams and Lalic after calling a timeout.
Makayla White powered the Roughriders with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and scored through contact to make it 52-45 with less than four minutes to play.
But the Lady Cardinals delivered a clinching 9-0 spurt. Mitchell picked up points with a jumper and two free throws, and Williams added an open 3-pointer along the right wing.
Shanti Henry buried three first-half triples off the bench – the second of which created a 17-10 margin as the first quarter concluded – and Benn tallied seven assists for Mineral Area.
Lalic broke a 4-4 tie from long range, and the home team never trailed. Williams drilled a pull-up jumper for a 30-13 advantage after setting up Benn with an excellent diagonal pass through the lane.
White provided four of only seven field goals earned by Crowder before intermission. Wilson notched 12 points and Ashley Reichert chipped in nine.
Mineral Area, which sank 11-of-14 free throws, returns to action Wednesday at 5 p.m. as Jefferson visits Sechrest Fieldhouse.
