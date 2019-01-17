HILLSBORO, Mo. – With a hungry Jefferson squad charging hard down the stretch, the Mineral Area women delivered a calm and definitive response on Wednesday evening.
Freshman Masyn McWilliams scored a season-best 19 points, including two key baskets in the closing minutes, and the Lady Cardinals secured a 74-57 road victory in Region 16 action.
Natalia Lalic netted exactly half of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, and Georgia Sideri produced eight of her 12 during the same period as Mineral Area (13-5, 1-1) ended a two-game skid.
Any thought of routing a depleted Jefferson roster of seven active members rapidly subsided in the first quarter, and the Lady Cardinals were still trying to shrug them off midway through the fourth.
Tyra Brown coaxed in an acrobatic layup while stumbling into the paint, and drilled a 3-pointer following a steal to bring the Vikings within 54-50.
Mineral Area navigated the final 5:29 from there without committing another turnover, however, and finished again with a manageable total of 10.
Caitlyn Holmes trailed the transition play after finding McWilliams ahead, and recorded her lone field goal on a putback that ultimately triggered a clinching 12-0 spurt.
McWilliams added a 3-pointer on the next MAC possession, and later made a turning catch and bank shot before a streaking layup from Lalic pushed the difference to 66-50.
Jefferson (5-10, 0-1) was limited to 36 percent shooting overall, but found the range for a sustained stint to roar back after falling behind 44-27 late in the third quarter.
Marta Zori Canora drove end to end before time expired after Tajza Pratcher struck from long range, then opened the fourth with a tricky reverse layup.
Sideri stemmed that momentum with a timely triple of her own, and pulled up to sink a 17-footer that answered another basket at 52-40.
But the Vikings connected four times from the perimeter within a five-minute span, courtesy of three separate sources as the margin dwindled to four.
Brown tallied 15 points with five assists, and Canora had 11 points in defeat. Former Arcadia Valley High School star Briar Johnson provided nine points and eight rebounds.
Johnson transferred from Mineral Area following an up-and-down freshman campaign, and played 39 minutes on Wednesday after entering the contest averaging 15.8 points and a team-leading 7.3 rebounds for Jefferson.
Mineral Area forward Holly Forbes, who shared a signing ceremony with Johnson two years ago, put together her 10th double-double of the season despite being nagged by a sore ankle.
Forbes notched 10 points with 11 rebounds in a reserve role designed for extra rest. She was pressed into action after the Lady Cardinals struggled offensively over the first 6 ½ minutes.
Johnson sank a 3-pointer as Jefferson jumped ahead 12-5, and restored an 18-11 advantage with a powerful move along the baseline.
Mineral Area responded with impressive defense and stronger rebounding to surrender just one field goal and four points over the next 11 minutes.
Forbes scored with authority inside, and Sideri immediately stole the ensuing inbounds pass for an uncontested layup. The Lady Cardinals earned a 21-4 scoring edge in the second quarter.
Lainey Bell pocketed eight points during the stanza, and finished a 2-on-1 fast break with Sideri. Mineral Area closed the half with a 9-0 run after a 3-point play by Canora kept Jefferson within 25-22.
Lalic increased the lead with her first 3-pointer of the night, and buried a pull-up jumper in transition. Rionne Papa turned a third chance on the glass into two free throws.
Keanna Williams began the third quarter with a 3-pointer to extend the 34-22 intermission differential as Holmes made a saving effort before falling out of bounds.
Williams was instrumental in directing the MAC offense – compiling a season-high 10 assists – and also had eight rebounds plus three steals in 40 minutes of court time for MAC.
Both teams showed excellence from the line. Mineral Area made 11-of-13 free throws while Jefferson knocked down 8-of-10.
The Lady Cardinals will host Moberly on Saturday with the men to follow.
