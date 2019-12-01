COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Tishara Morehouse scored a game-high 28 points to help No. 11 Western Nebraska withstand a solid challenge from the Mineral Area women on Saturday.
The Cougars surged in the fourth quarter to establish their largest lead of 14 with six minutes remaining, and prevailed 71-63 in day two of the Iowa Western Classic.
Each team connected on six 3-pointers while combining for a subpar 12-of-54 from long range. Western Nebraska (9-1) carried a 37-32 halftime advantage.
Mineral Area (6-3) faced its second ranked opponent of the weekend, and delivered a much better start after netting only four points in the first quarter against Kirkwood (Iowa) on Friday.
Tyeshia Mitchell had 15 points to pace the Lady Cardinals, who notched the first two field goals of the second quarter to briefly hold a 21-17 lead.
You have free articles remaining.
Keanna Williams played a season-high 38 minutes and compiled 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the MAC rotation again missed Masyn McWilliams and Ruby Benn due to concussions.
Natalia Lalic supplied nine points with four assists, Rionne Papa tallied eight points with eight rebounds, and Riana Rangi-Brown had seven points with nine rebounds in defeat.
The Lady Cards, who made 17-of-24 free throws, hope to have a fully healed roster when embarking on three games in three days against region rivals next weekend in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Yuliyana Valcheva and R’Manic Pulling chipped in nine points each for Western Nebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.