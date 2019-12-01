{{featured_button_text}}
Mineral Area sophomore Tyeshia Mitchell controls possession during a home game against John A. Logan on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Tishara Morehouse scored a game-high 28 points to help No. 11 Western Nebraska withstand a solid challenge from the Mineral Area women on Saturday.

The Cougars surged in the fourth quarter to establish their largest lead of 14 with six minutes remaining, and prevailed 71-63 in day two of the Iowa Western Classic.

Each team connected on six 3-pointers while combining for a subpar 12-of-54 from long range. Western Nebraska (9-1) carried a 37-32 halftime advantage.

Mineral Area (6-3) faced its second ranked opponent of the weekend, and delivered a much better start after netting only four points in the first quarter against Kirkwood (Iowa) on Friday.

Tyeshia Mitchell had 15 points to pace the Lady Cardinals, who notched the first two field goals of the second quarter to briefly hold a 21-17 lead.

Keanna Williams played a season-high 38 minutes and compiled 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the MAC rotation again missed Masyn McWilliams and Ruby Benn due to concussions.

Natalia Lalic supplied nine points with four assists, Rionne Papa tallied eight points with eight rebounds, and Riana Rangi-Brown had seven points with nine rebounds in defeat.

The Lady Cards, who made 17-of-24 free throws, hope to have a fully healed roster when embarking on three games in three days against region rivals next weekend in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Yuliyana Valcheva and R’Manic Pulling chipped in nine points each for Western Nebraska.

