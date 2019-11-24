SEDALIA, Mo. – Although the Region 16 schedule officially begins in January, the Mineral Area women’s basketball team has stamped its position as an early contender.
The Lady Cardinals erased a six-point deficit over the final three minutes Saturday for a second narrow victory in 24 hours over an established rival.
Ruby Benn cracked the starting lineup and hit a go-ahead driving layup with 24 seconds to play, lifting Mineral Area past Moberly 64-62 on a neutral court.
Natalia Lalic was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line, and scored a team-high 16 points for Mineral Area (6-1), which also edged 20th-ranked Three Rivers on Friday.
Benn added 15 points with four assists in place of sophomore Masyn McWilliams, who was kept out of action after bumping her head in the previous contest.
Moberly (6-2) established its largest lead at 48-41 when Kaysie Newson splashed her fourth 3-pointer of the game on the initial possession of the fourth quarter.
DeAnna Wilson restored a 60-54 cushion with a basket in the post, and the Greyhounds controlled the ball again following an inbounding violation.
But the Lady Cardinals responded by forcing four consecutive turnovers down the stretch, and drew closer when Benn scored in transition and Lalic made two subsequent free throws.
Keanna Williams put Mineral Area ahead 61-60 on a 3-pointer with about a minute left – her first field goal of the game – and an ensuing basket by Wilson was answered by Benn.
Rionne Papa disrupted a Moberly pass in the closing seconds to force a jump ball, then split two from the stripe. MAC held on when a long jumper missed at the buzzer.
The Lady Cardinals converted 20-of-27 free throws, and finished with 11 turnovers compared to 18 by Moberly, which outscored Mineral Area 21-10 in the third quarter.
Wilson totaled a game-high 17 points with nine rebounds, and sparked a 9-0 run with two consecutive baskets before Newson made it 45-39 from long range.
Chatori Tyler equaled Newson with 14 points, and Kori Tomlin dished out nine assists in defeat. Shania Liburd added eight points with eight rebounds.
The first quarter concluded with an even 11-11 tally, but Lalic and Benn each sank tiebreaking threes over the next five minutes of action.
Riana Rangi-Brown added a driving layup for MAC, and Benn punctuated a nine-point quarter by finishing through contact on a late fast break.
The Lady Cardinals’ 31-24 halftime margin was their largest. Papa compiled 13 points plus eight rebounds, and Rangi-Brown chipped in 10 points off the bench.
You have free articles remaining.
The teams will play two more times in the regular season with those results counting toward the region standings and postseason tournament seeding.
Mineral Area will complete in the Iowa Western Classic next weekend, first facing NJCAA Division II No. 1 Kirkwood (Iowa) in another stern test on Friday night.
Mineral Area 61, Three Rivers 60
SEDALIA, Mo. – Natalia Lalic picked up a loose basketball during a broken play with time about to expire, and drew contact during an alert final shot of regulation on Friday evening.
The sophomore guard from Australia sank the first of two free throws, and finished with 13 points as the Lady Cardinals knocked off 20th-ranked Three Rivers 61-60.
Rionne Papa scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Mineral Area (5-1) in the first of three scheduled meetings against the rival Raiders.
The tight contest featured an inordinate 23 lead changes and 15 ties, and the Lady Cardinals posted a modest 22-18 scoring edge during the fourth quarter to prevail.
Three Rivers (5-2) enjoyed its final lead at 56-55 on two free throws by Deanay Watson, who notched half of her game-high 18 points in the third period.
Lalic answered with a clutch 3-pointer with 58 seconds left, and the Lady Cardinals generated points in each of their last six possessions after a slow start befell both clubs.
Riana Rangi-Brown snapped a 58-58 tie on a driving layup with 24 seconds to play for her lone field goal, but Chaylea Mosby calmly matched her with a perfect trip to the line.
Georgia Sideri alternated 3-pointers with Autumn Dodd, and Mineral Area established a 51-46 lead as Rangi-Brown fired an outlet pass to Masyn McWilliams for an uncontested layup.
McWilliams amassed 11 of her 13 points in the second half, and the Lady Cardinals overcame a ragged 16-of-30 effort from the charity stripe by forcing 23 turnovers.
Jordan Little tallied 10 points for the Raiders, and began the third quarter with a driving layup after her team trailed 23-21 at halftime.
Mineral Area briefly restored a 35-32 lead on consecutive transition baskets by McWilliams, but Three Rivers capped the stanza on a 10-4 run.
The Lady Cards built their largest advantage at 21-14 following a 6 ½-minute stretch of scoreless defense in the second quarter, while both Papa and Lalic pumped in putbacks of missed free throws.
Three Rivers starting center Hannah Thurmon missed key portions of the action after collecting three first-half fouls. Papa capitalized by going 8-of-10 from the line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.