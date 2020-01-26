PARK HILLS – Without a true forward on the floor in certain instances, every guard on the Mineral Area women’s basketball roster inherits a greater responsibility to rebound.
Scoring leader Masyn McWilliams embraced that necessary initiative on Saturday night, posting the first double-double of her sophomore season.
At the same time, the five-guard lineup offered a collective measure of team speed that helped the Lady Cardinals turn a competitive battle into a sudden blowout.
Mineral Area opened the fourth quarter with a 12-0 spurt, and delighted the Homecoming crowd with a 92-58 triumph over State Fair in their second meeting this season.
McWilliams totaled 28 points and 11 rebounds, and backed down solo defenders for spinning field goals on consecutive possessions to spur a gradual separation.
Natalia Lalic found her perimeter range during the second half to provide 16 points, and was among four Lady Cardinals to eclipse double figures.
Tyeshia Mitchell chipped in 12 points with three steals, and attacked the defensive glass to gather State Fair misses on three straight trips after the visitors trailed 61-50 entering into the final stanza.
Mineral Area (15-7, 3-2) bumped the difference to 73-50 after Lalic sank her fourth 3-pointer overall. Riana Rangi-Brown, Shanti Henry and McWilliams added subsequent triples to make it 81-54.
Rangi-Brown compiled 11 points with five assists, and dished to Ruby Benn for a 3-on-1 transition layup as the Roadrunners showed signs of wearing down.
The Lady Cardinals won the fourth quarter by a 31-8 scoring margin, capped by a putback from reserve center Alayna Daniels and the first two collegiate baskets for newcomer Sydni Basler.
Basler made her second appearance since crossing over from the volleyball program, and coaxed a roar from the student section after dribbling from her side of midcourt for a layup off a steal.
The conclusion may have seemed festive, but the tone was far different when State Fair (6-16, 0-5) put together a sustained 10-0 run over the first 4:50 of the third quarter.
Former MAC player Connor Watkins drilled a 3-pointer, and Darlisha Reed powered her way inside to bring the Roadrunners to within 45-37.
Mitchell snapped the Lady Cards’ drought with her own post move, then drew an offensive foul and fired an outlet pass to McWilliams for an ensuing basket.
Kaiya Braggs hit from long range with 1:09 left in the period to again reduce the difference to eight, but Lalic countered with key back-to-back triples.
Nadia Thorman-McKey equaled Reed with 14 points and paced the Roadrunners with nine rebounds, earning much of that production in the first half.
State Fair established its final lead at 7-6 on a steal and layup by Thorman-McKey. McWilliams sparked a 9-0 answer, however, with a 3-pointer and fast-break assist to Rangi-Brown.
Mineral Area brought an 18-15 edge into the second quarter, and quickly increased it. Mitchell attacked an open lane for a layup, and McWilliams had a third-chance putback moments later.
Keanna Williams supplied eight first-half points with five assists, and netted a transition follow off a steal from Lalic as a 20-4 surge created a 38-19 advantage.
Thorman-McKey made a transition layup with 5 seconds left until halftime. Rangi-Brown promptly raced the other way to beat the buzzer with her own shot for a 45-27 spread.
Benn had seven assists along with seven rebounds and six points for the Lday Cardinals, who will travel to John A. Logan on Tuesday.
