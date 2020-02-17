Lady Cardinals overtake Jefferson in final period

But the visitors generated some key defensive stops from there, and pushed the ball in transition when possible for a pivotal 9-0 scoring run.

“We have been keeping things interesting around here. We were down the whole time, but were glad to compete and come back,” McWilliams said. “We basically said that we had one more quarter, and might as well give it our all.”

Mitchell finished off a pass from Lalic before driving an kicking out to Williams for a go-ahead 3-pointer. Williams got a key steal to spring a 2-on-1 layup by McWilliams for a 66-61 lead.

Chiara De Virgillio connected from long range with 19.6 remaining to make it 70-68, but the Vikings would not attempt another shot.

Williams gave the Lady Cardinals a fourth player in double digits with 10 points, and Riana Rangi added two important driving layups in the third quarter to amass nine points and five assists.

Ruby Benn dished out a team-high seven assists for MAC, but missed the last 5:50 of the game after injuring her left ankle while defending near the midcourt logo.