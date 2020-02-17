Lady Cardinals overtake Jefferson in final period

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team has become acclimated to dealing with difficult circumstances. A third meeting with Jefferson offered more of the same.
Although moderate foul trouble and another injury beset the Lady Cardinals in the fourth quarter, they managed to grind through a hard-fought 73-68 victory on Monday afternoon.
Keanna Williams sank two clinching free throws with 4.7 seconds remaining after Jefferson was forced to foul three straight times. Tyeshia Mitchell then stole the ensuing inbounds pass.
Masyn McWilliams paced the MAC offense with 21 points, and Natalia Lalic notched 14 points on an efficient 5-of-6 shooting plus five assists.
Mitchell responded with a fury after going scoreless against Three Rivers on Saturday night, totaling 15 points and seven rebounds while also drawing two charging fouls.
The Lady Cardinals never enjoyed a lead larger than a single point until the fourth quarter, as Jefferson capitalized on its significant size advantage in the post.
Mineral Area trailed 61-57 after Augustina Talisimov turned an offensive rebound into a 3-point play during the early stages of the fourth quarter.
But the visitors generated some key defensive stops from there, and pushed the ball in transition when possible for a pivotal 9-0 scoring run.
“We have been keeping things interesting around here. We were down the whole time, but were glad to compete and come back,” McWilliams said. “We basically said that we had one more quarter, and might as well give it our all.”
Mitchell finished off a pass from Lalic before driving an kicking out to Williams for a go-ahead 3-pointer. Williams got a key steal to spring a 2-on-1 layup by McWilliams for a 66-61 lead.
Chiara De Virgillio connected from long range with 19.6 remaining to make it 70-68, but the Vikings would not attempt another shot.
Williams gave the Lady Cardinals a fourth player in double digits with 10 points, and Riana Rangi added two important driving layups in the third quarter to amass nine points and five assists.
Ruby Benn dished out a team-high seven assists for MAC, but missed the last 5:50 of the game after injuring her left ankle while defending near the midcourt logo.
“Almost everything has hit us this season. If not an injury, it’s somebody quitting and stuff like that,” said Mineral Area head coach Gary Koch. “The offensive approach late was what we hoped to start the game with, but we haven’t been doing that. We wanted to work the ball and make more than four passes. It finally started happening there at the end.
The outcome guaranteed a No. 3 seed in the upcoming Region 16 tournament for Mineral Area (18-9, 5-4), which includes a first-round home game next Tuesday.
The Lady Cardinals will face the No. 6 seed – either Crowder or State Fair – after closing out the regular season Saturday in Sedalia. A previously scheduled trip to Iowa Western on Tuesday has been canceled.
Talasimov equaled game-high honors with 21 points. Tyra Brown netted 16 points and Kelly Hunter had 11 while De Virgillio posted a double-double for Jefferson (12-14, 3-5) with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Brown opened the contest with an explosive layup, and Garcia used her 6-foot-3 frame to score from close range for a 13-7 advantage.
Jefferson made six of its first seven shots from the field, and both teams protected possession with just four turnovers each occurring in the first half.
Lalic was selective from the perimeter, and kept the Lady Cardinals within striking distance by sinking four straight 3-point attempts before halftime.
Mineral Area closed to within 21-20 after Rangi finished a strong drive through the lane, but Jefferson stretched the margin back to 31-26 on an excellent bounce from Brown to Talasimov.
McWilliams countered with a 3-point play off a steal by Benn, and the Lady Cardinals finally pulled even at 34-34 as Lalic connected from the left wing.
The teams traded three fast-break baskets in the last 30 seconds of the second quarter, and Brown hit just before the buzzer sounded for a 38-36 Jefferson edge.
The Lady Cardinals were down 56-51, but closed a physical third with a McWilliams layup and two free throws by Williams, who was tapped on the wrist with three-tenths of a second left.
Koch received a technical foul after disputing a traveling call in the second quarter. His squad answered with baskets on its next two possessions.
“I don’t like giving up the number of points that we have in the last several games, and we have four days to get ready for State Fair,” Koch said. “We just need to get back to fundamentals and remember what we’re supposed to do.”