SEDALIA, Mo. – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team generated opportunities to attack, both in half-court and transition situations, and overpowered a banged-up State Fair squad on Saturday. 

The Lady Cardinals shot 62 percent from the field during a highly productive first half, and notched their second Region 16 road victory in convincing 76-48 fashion.

Masyn McWilliams highlighted the defensive effort with six steals, and matched teammate Holly Forbes for game-high honors with 18 points as MAC never trailed.

Keanna Williams and Caitlyn Holmes each hit a driving layup an contested jumper during an opening 11-2 run, and Mineral Area (16-5, 3-1) surged ahead 20-6 after McWilliams cashed in a steal for a basket.

State Fair (4-12, 0-4) coaxed 20 turnovers by the Lady Cardinals, but could not capitalize while finishing just 29 percent from the floor overall.

Natalia Lalic had 11 first-half points along with four assists, and drilled her third 3-pointer to make it 32-13 after closing out the first quarter with a connection from long range.

Forbes had yet to record her first field goal when she found McWilliams ahead for another layup, but quickly joined the scoring committee with three baskets before halftime.

She powered through contact to score, and later executed a reverse layup while fouled on a second 3-point play to give Mineral Area a 49-26 halftime lead. Forbes was a perfect 8-of-8 from the line.

Moneique Esbrand netted 10 points and Dalen Tate provided seven rebounds plus three steals to pace the Roadrunners, who struggled to a 3-of-24 showing from beyond the arc.

The Lady Cardinals began the third quarter with three turnovers in four possessions, but still equaled their largest advantage of the night when Claire Busse punched in a putback at 63-35.

McWilliams beat State Fair to the goal twice on fast breaks in the final stanza, and Rionne Papa sank a floater in the lane for her third basket of the second half.

The Roadrunners mustered just nine points in the fourth quarter, as MAC kept its fifth consecutive opponent below 60 through a game.

Williams collected seven rebounds from her point guard position, and Holmes dribbled the distance after chasing down a rebound in the third quarter to conclude with eight points.

Forbes dished out five assists and brought down six rebounds.

Mineral Area was accurate on 15-of-18 free throws, and will have a full week to prepare for another road contest at Moberly on Saturday.

