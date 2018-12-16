CARTERVILLE, Ill. – Mineral Area women’s basketball coach Gary Koch wondered how his young team would handle the adversity from coughing up a 14-point advantage on the road.
The Lady Cardinals responded from a perplexing second quarter on Saturday with a superb third, and continued to build chemistry and confidence heading into the holiday break.
Rionne Papa compiled a season-high 17 points with eight rebounds amid increased minutes, and Holly Forbes notched her seventh double-double in a physical 73-68 victory over John A. Logan.
Mineral Area (10-3) limited the Lady Vols to 35 percent shooting from the field, and earned the season sweep while winning for the fifth time in six contests.
“I’m really pleased with the effort today,” Koch said. “We’re playing a lot of freshmen. But I always say that after finals are done, you are no longer freshmen. It’s time to grow up and mature, and I think they will. It’s a great group of girls, and for the most part, they work their tails off and try to respond to me.”
Forbes totaled 12 points and 16 rebounds despite picking up two early fouls. Her determined putback against two opposing players handed the Lady Cardinals a 66-61 lead with 2:53 remaining.
Alicia Hornbuckle had just gone 0-of-3 during a potential tying trip to the line, and John A. Logan (6-7) missed eight free throws in the fourth quarter alone to finish 12-of-24 overall.
Natalia Lalic sank a baseline jumper for a 69-63 edge with 53 seconds to play, but the Lady Vols offered one final push after Papa fouled out.
Lyric Campbell, who had a game-high 22 points plus five assists, scored a layup when full-court pressure created a steal, and trimmed the margin to 69-68.
Keanna Williams countered with two clutch free throws – capping a 7-of-8 effort from the stripe – and Masyn McWilliams added a clinching pair after securing a loose ball.
Williams dished out six assists and equaled McWilliams with nine points each. Claire Busse pitched in two timely baskets during a crucial stretch off the bench.
Mineral Area played its first game without the availability of Central graduate Caitlyn Holmes, who is projected to be out four to six weeks with a foot injury – although she aims to return sooner.
“Rionne was playing a little out of her territory when she had to go on the perimeter, but she stepped up and led us in scoring. When we get Caitlyn back, then our regular matchups will mean something again,” Koch said. “Holly got us 16 rebounds, and Claire came in and did some really great stuff. They all did a nice job.”
Lalic netted 11 of her 16 points within the first seven minutes, spurred by three 3-pointers, and Mineral Area grabbed a 19-6 lead when Papa made a smooth catch and turn in the post.
Logan was burned twice in transition to begin the second quarter, resulting in a triple by Georgia Sideri and ensuing jumper from Lainey Bell that created 26-12 separation.
But that entire lead vanished in a hurry. Campbell intercepted a careless pass for an uncontested layup, and Johnecia Kyles brought the home team within 31-29 from long range.
Campbell converted two straight 3-point plays on aggressive drives to conclude the half, and the Lady Vols carried a 37-33 halftime edge when MAC failed to release a shot before time expired.
“I probably made some coaching blunders. My mind was frustrated with the end of the second quarter where we suddenly couldn’t do anything,” Koch said. “We are 11th or 12th in the nation in the turnover rate, meaning that we make the fewest mistakes. But then we have three possessions where we make three bad passes. We also addressed the fact that we have to guard people. You can’t take time off.”
The Lady Cardinals regained momentum with calm execution, spanning the entire third quarter without suffering a turnover while committing only two team fouls.
Williams drew hard contact while scoring on a weak-side cut, then dished to Papa for her third field goal of the stanza. Busse knocked down a 12-footer off an inbounds play to regain the lead at 43-42.
McWilliams used a nifty spin on the run to finish a stellar 3-point play while being crunched, and Papa crashed to the surface on her own basket-and-one as Mineral Area surged ahead 53-45.
Logan squandered numerous chances to chip away from the line, but still managed to pull within one possession on a number of occasions down the stretch.
Kalveona Pepper bolstered the Lady Vols inside with four field goals in the fourth quarter, but injured her right ankle during a rebounding battle and did not return.
Lalic connected from the perimeter with 5:30 left to restore a 62-56 Mineral Area lead, getting her first points since the opening quarter.
The Lady Cardinals will return to action on Jan. 1 for back-to-back home games against Malcolm X and Highland (Kan.) before beginning the Region 16 schedule at Three Rivers.
Kyles provided 15 points and 13 rebounds from a guard position, and ZaKyra Stallworth ended with 11 points for John A. Logan.
