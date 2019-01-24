PARK HILLS – Mineral Area was forced to improvise over the last seven minutes of the second quarter on Wednesday after starting point guard Keanna Williams picked up a cheap third foul.
But with stingy defense remaining a constant as halftime approached, the Lady Cardinals reacted with a pivotal 18-3 scoring run on aggressive work from the post.
Rionne Papa and Holly Forbes combined to muscle in five field goals during that stretch, and freshman guard Natalia Lalic provided a boost in the third quarter as MAC defeated St. Louis 65-47.
Mineral Area (15-5) overcome a number of missed layups by holding the Archers 30 points below their season average. St. Louis (13-5) shot a meager 19 percent from the field during the first half.
Forbes recorded her sixth double-double in seven games with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Her powerful moves on consecutive baskets created the largest lead of the game at 60-40.
Caprice Hairston engaged in several individual battles near the goal with Forbes, and compiled 19 points plus 12 rebounds for St. Louis, ranked No. 12 in NJCAA Division II.
But her teammates were a collective 3-of-26 from 3-point range. The Archers established their final lead of 13-12 on a putback by Kimyra McGhee to open the second quarter.
Forbes, who beat the previous buzzer with a banked triple, followed a go-ahead 3-pointer by Georgia Sideri with two straight layups along the low block for MAC.
Papa used a nifty spin to finish a left-handed attempt, and Masyn McWilliams tossed in two free throws for a 30-16 halftime advantage after being fouled heavily in transition.
St. Louis frequently looked inside to Hairston with success, and trimmed its deficit to 36-29 on an elusive 3-point splash from Kyla Richardson.
But three connecting passes on a fast break enabled Papa to notch a trailing layup, and Lalic sparked a clinching Mineral Area surge with 10 of her 15 points in the third quarter.
After hitting a quick turnaround off an inbounds play, Lalic drained a pair of threes and blocked one at the opposite end as time expired to preserve a 48-34 margin.
Williams finished with eight points and six rebounds despite her extended stint on the bench. She drove the length of the floor to make a layup early in the fourth, and was 6-of-6 from the line.
Caitlyn Holmes answered a tough shot in traffic by Maia Marshall to restore a 54-38 lead, and a second consecutive steal by Williams sprang McWilliams for an ensuing basket.
McWilliams tallied nine points and seven assists, while Papa had eight points. The Lady Cardinals return to Region 16 action against State Fair on Saturday, marking the first of three straight road games.
