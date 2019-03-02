JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Despite another massive effort within a brilliant sophomore season, Holly Forbes was unable to save the Mineral Area women from a costly series of late blunders.
Two narrow misses in the final three seconds capped a crushing defeat for the Lady Cardinals on Friday night, as resurgent Moberly rallied for a 59-58 upset in the Region 16 tournament semifinals.
Shania Liburd made two decisive free throws following a debatable foul call away from the ball with 10.8 seconds to play, and shined for the Greyhounds with 19 points and eight rebounds.
Forbes attacked a somewhat open crease to the basket before her sudden pass was deflected away with 3.5 showing on the clock. Two inbounds plays later, she nearly won it at the buzzer.
An initial twisting scoop bounced off the rim. Forbes forcefully tore down the offensive rebound for one last chance, but the heavily challenged putback attempt also rolled off the iron.
Moberly (16-14) avenged two previous losses, and will face top seed Three Rivers on Sunday following an enormous triumph under first-year head coach and former MAC point guard Hana Haden.
Mineral Area (21-8) entered the game with uplifting news as both Natalia Lalic and Masyn McWilliams were back in uniform for reserve roles after missing their last three games with injuries.
The optimism and collective fervor increased when a 16-3 scoring run turned a dangerous seven-point deficit into a maximum lead of 49-43 with 7:30 remaining in regulation.
Forbes punched in five field goals from the post during the third quarter, and continued to overpower the Greyhonds by converting a pair of rebounds into instant points later on.
Lalic knocked down her third 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, and Caitlyn Holmes banked a short runner in the lane off another second chance to make it 51-45.
Liburd only became more aggressive down the stretch, however, earning five separate trips to the line. She also coaxed in a difficult leaner in the lane to bring Moberly within 52-50.
Forbes restored a 56-52 cushion for the Lady Cardinals with a quick catch and turn from the low block, but Liburd slashed through traffic for an immediate response.
A rushed 3-pointer from Lalic fell short moments later, and Georgia Sideri compounded the wasted trip with an over-the-back foul.
Liburd drew an ensuing whistle against Forbes along the offensive glass after teammate Chatori Tyler missed her second free throw, and put the Hounds ahead 57-56 by sinking a pair of her own.
Keanna Williams countered with two clutch free throws for Mineral Area, which then forced a turnover and regained possession while holding a one-point edge with 19.9 seconds left.
The Lady Cardinals simply needed to wait for imminent contact with no shot clock in effect after inbounding from midcourt. But Lalic guided an errant pass out of bounds as Sideri flashed toward the goal.
Holmes was called for a hold to her disbelief, and Liburd cashed in. Moberly committed 14 turnovers compared to nine by Mineral Area.
Tyler finished with 13 points and Kaysie Newson added 12 to bolster the Greyhounds after each connected on four 3-pointers in timely situations.
Forbes compiled 24 points and 15 rebounds for her 18th double-double, and is almost certainly poised to etch her name deeper into MAC program history with a second All-America honor.
Like so many other nights during her two-year stint with the Lady Cards, the nearby North County High School graduate was often unstoppable around the paint against solo defenders.
Forbes netted three early field goals in contrast to the early perimeter attack of Moberly, but received far fewer touches during the second quarter.
Lainey Bell ended the opening period with her second 3-pointer, handing MAC a 14-13 edge, and Lalic warmed up three long-range strikes before halftime.
Moberly attacked the glass with greater authority at the outset of the second quarter, and got consecutive field goals from Alexis Singleton and Liburd.
Kezia Holmes added a key steal and layup to help the Greyhounds enter halftime with a 27-26 lead and extra spring in their steps.
Forbes hit an immediate putback and scored again through contact to assert her will out of the break. Caitlyn Holmes then drew a charging foul and made a steal on the next two defensive possessions.
But the Lady Cardinals failed to cover Newson on consecutive open triples, and Moberly soon achieved its largest lead of the night at 38-31.
Lalic tallied 12 points while Williams provided nine points with five assists over 40 minutes for Mineral Area, which used six freshmen within its eight-player rotation for the season finale.
Caitlyn Holmes claimed eight rebounds and equaled Bell with six points. The Lady Cards are likely on the outside looking in for one of eight at-large berths to the NJCAA tournament.
The intense battle contained 16 lead changes and eight ties.
Three Rivers improved to 25-3 overall while topping Crowder 88-79 for its 18th straight victory in the other Region 16 semifinal.
