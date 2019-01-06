POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – A defensive letdown along the perimeter factored heavily in costing the Mineral Area women’s basketball team a chance to steal an early Region 16 road win.
Sophomore guard Hailee Erickson scored 27 of her season-high 30 points in the second half, and Three Rivers withstood a late push by the Lady Cardinals to prevail 74-67.
Erickson simply took over the game with an electric stretch by going 8-of-12 from 3-point range. Many of those shots were uncontested as defenders were collected in screens.
Jordan Little added nine points, and J’Kayla Fowler chipped in eight points with seven rebounds for the Lady Raiders (12-3, 1-0), who forced 18 turnovers while committing 15.
Mineral Area (12-4, 0-1) opted to employ a shortened rotation of seven players, and was highlighted in defeat by a boost from reserves Rionne Papa and Georgia Sideri.
Three Rivers limited all-American forward Holly Forbes to one field goal through three quarters and eight points overall. Natalia Lalic was stifled after hitting three 3-pointers in the first half.
Freshman and Central graduate Caitlyn Holmes secured a game-high 12 rebounds, and began the third quarter with a putback that brought the Lady Cardinals to within 31-29.
That basket was answered with an emphatic 18-2 outburst over the next four minutes. Erickson created a 49-31 advantage with her third 3-pointer of that span while another by Little caromed high and fell in.
Papa provided a team-high 14 points with six rebounds, and Sideri added 10 points over 17 minutes of action. They combined for 13 points in the third quarter.
Papa sank a mid-range jumper before finishing a post move for consecutive scores. Sideri attacked for a baseline layup, and beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer that drew MAC within 58-46.
Three Rivers quickly restored a 67-47 advantage when Erickson rained down three more triples, and needed that extra separation to fend off the Lady Cardinals.
Masyn McWilliams sank a 3-pointer to spark a 14-0 response. Keanna Williams completed a 3-point play while being fouled on a drive.
Lalic claimed an offensive rebound and found Forbes inside with 2:25 left to make it 67-61. Erickson hit a banked runner, however, and Fowler added two free throws following a MAC turnover.
McWilliams totaled 11 points, and Williams had 10 while playing the duration for the Lady Cardinals, who made 9-of-17 from the line and had its 5-game win streak snapped.
Mineral Area was plagued by four missed shots and four turnovers during its first six possessions, but regrouped to lead on baskets by McWilliams and Holmes.
Williams drained a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first quarter to snap a 10-10 tie, and Lalic struck from the left corner for the Lady Cards’ largest lead at 18-10.
An’Nyah Pettus swung momentum with a fast-break layup through contact, and Hannah Thurmon put the Lady Raiders ahead 23-20 from long range following another steal.
Holmes drew two charges defensively for Mineral Area, which returns to home action on Wednesday for another difficult test against Iowa Western.
