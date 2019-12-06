POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Masyn McWilliams showed no signs of court rust in a sparkling return from injury for the Mineral Area women’s basketball team on Friday afternoon.
The sophomore guard delivered a game-high 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting in 25 strong minutes off the bench, and the Lady Cardinals defeated Jefferson 74-58 on a neutral court.
The six NJCAA Division I Region 16 programs converged upon Three Rivers to complete an initial round of matchups ahead of their customary home and away clashes in the second semester.
Mineral Area (7-3) opened the contest with an 11-0 run that spanned more than five minutes, and held the Vikings to a miserable 19 percent from the field in the first half.
Natalia Lalic knocked down two 3-pointers during that stretch, and provided 16 points with six assists. Rionne Papa had a conventional basket and free throw on her way to 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Facing the first of three games in 48 hours, the Lady Cards were fortunate to have a mostly restored roster. Freshman guard Ruby Benn, like McWilliams, was back after missing two games due to a concussion.
MAC entered a five-minute drought of its own as Jefferson (6-7) capped the first quarter on a gradual 7-0 spurt, including an excellent diagonal pass from Tyra Brown to cutting teammate Kelly Hunter.
The Vikings only trailed 19-15 when Hunter finished a reverse layup midway through the second, but the Lady Cards followed with stingy defense heading into the break.
Riana Rangi-Brown jumped to deflect a perimeter pass, and took her steal the other way for a layup. She then sank two free throws after being fouled on an ensuing runner.
After Mineral Area carried a 23-15 advantage into halftime, the offensive pace and efficiency escalated with shorter possessions in the third quarter.
Lalic punctuated a series of three connecting passes in transition with a layup after Tyeshia Mitchell caught a pass and blew past a defender to score.
McWilliams highlighted the balanced production of Mineral Area with four field goals during the period, and broke ahead for an easy one after Keanna Williams won a rebounding scrum on the floor.
Jefferson trailed 45-27 after Papa scored on a smooth spin from the post, but Brown almost single-handedly kept her squad within striking distance.
The returning all-region guard netted 14 of her 20 points in the third quarter, sinking a couple of early threes before getting to the hoop in transition before MAC could react.
Chiara De Virgillio brought the Vikings within 50-42 on a putback to begin the fourth. The Lady Cardinals calmly answered with a pair of perimeter daggers.
McWilliams swished a 3-pointer from the left side, then fired an extra pass across to Lalic for her fourth triple of the game.
Rangi-Brown found Benn open for another 3-pointer that increased a 67-55 lead, and Mitchell stood her ground to draw a clinching charging foul on the next Jefferson possession.
McWilliams had two perfect trips to the line during the closing minutes to finish 6-of-6 overall. Williams produced six assists along with three steals.
Hunter tallied 11 points, and Gemma Ruiz Garcia grabbed eight rebounds for the Vikings.
Mineral Area will face State Fair on Saturday and Crowder on Sunday.
