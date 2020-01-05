PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team headed toward the holiday break with every reason to feel optimistic, already holding victories over each of its five Region 16 rivals.
But internal turmoil created an untimely distraction and reduced roster this week for the Lady Cardinals ahead of their crucial clash against a dangerous Three Rivers squad.
The Lady Raiders shot 65 percent during the second half on Saturday night, and relentlessly attacked the basket with their size advantage to outlast Mineral Area 96-92.
Jordan Little scored 21 points while Myia Yelder and Katelyn South tallied 19 each for Three Rivers (13-4, 1-0), which finished a stellar 15-of-31 from 3-point range.
The fast-paced, high-scoring tempo ultimately favored the visitors, who established an 86-77 lead when Little connected from long range. South made it 91-80 on a driving layup with six minutes left.
The Lady Cardinals offered a spirited comeback bid as a conventional 3-point play by Georgia Sideri and runner off the glass from Natalia Lalic sparked an 11-2 run.
Sophomore guard Keanna Williams blocked a shot and fired her 12th assist ahead to a breaking Tyeshia Mitchell for a layup with 1:32 remaining, trimming the margin to 92-90.
But Three Rivers answered with a precise pick-and-roll from Yelder to Hannah Thurmon, and stretched the lead to six following a MAC miss when Yelder found a crease to a rim.
Chaylea Mosby provided 16 points off the bench, including four 3-pointers, as the Lady Raiders avenged a 61-60 November loss on a neutral court.
Mineral Area (11-5, 0-1) competed for the first time without sophomore center Rionne Papa and reserve guard Jada Manase – each natives of New Zealand – who left the program in recent days.
Papa and Manase watched among the crowd across from the team bench. Papa had been the team’s leading rebounder at 7.8 per contest, and second in scoring with a 12.0 average.
You have free articles remaining.
Riana Rangi-Brown was also unavailable due to illness. Although the defense broke down too often, the Lady Cards easily surpassed their highest scoring output of the season.
Masyn McWilliams starred with a career-high 28 points, dropping in 19 before halftime. She was 7-of-8 from the line, and helped Mineral Area lead by 11 on three occasions in the second quarter.
Mitchell equaled her collegiate best with 19 points, while Lalic totaled 13 points plus six assists. Sideri scored nine to lead the MAC bench.
McWilliams and Mosby sank matching 3-pointers as an entertaining first quarter reached a 17-17 tie. The Lady Cardinals then delighted the home crowd with a 14-3 spurt.
Lalic opened the second stanza with a 3-pointer after Shanti Henry closed the previous one from long range. McWilliams collected an offensive rebound and scored for a 31-20 lead.
Mitchell finished an outlet assist after Williams made a steal, and the 11-point difference was restored after Ruby Benn found McWilliams along the baseline for a basket at 37-26.
Three Rivers began to develop quality shots with regularity prior to halftime, and stormed back with a 14-4 push. South muscled in a putback for a 3-point play after Autumn Dodd sank a 19-footer.
Little brought the Lady Raiders even with a 3-pointer, but Mineral Area regained a 48-43 lead at the break after Henry hit from the left wing and McWilliams added two free throws.
The Lady Cardinals increased their edge to 60-52 with Williams at the stripe, but were outscored 27-11 over the next six minutes as Three Rivers simply could not miss.
Yelder sank three 3-pointers during that span, powering her club to an eventual 79-71 lead. South forged a 66-66 tie with a transition layup on Little’s steal after Mosby drained a three off an inbounds play.
Mineral Area finished 51 percent from the field, committing only 10 turnovers while forcing 18 in defeat. Up next is a road game Tuesday at Vincennes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.