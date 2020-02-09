NEOSHO, Mo. – Another unavoidable change to the starting lineup and series of wild momentum swings forced the Mineral Area women to muster all of their collective resilience on Saturday.
The Lady Cardinals enjoyed an excellent start to the longest road trip on the annual Region 16 schedule, and nipped Crowder 71-70 after surviving a sketchy final sequence.
Masyn McWilliams scored a game-high 22 points, and sank two free throws with 3.2 seconds remaining to restore a three-point advantage ahead of a defensive mistake.
She fouled on a desperation 3-point attempt by Gabby Adams, who then missed her first attempt at the line before hitting the next two with three-tenths of a second on the clock.
The result gave Mineral Area (17-8) a third victory this season over the Lady Roughriders plus the chance to clinch a top-3 region tournament seed at Jefferson on Wednesday.
Natalia Lalic buried five 3-pointers to finish with 19 overall, and delivered two crucial perimeter strikes in the fourth quarter to extend narrow one-point margins.
Crowder (14-12, 1-5) assumed its final lead at 60-59 as Adams drilled a 23-footer with 3:19 remaining, but yielded a conventional 3-point play to Ruby Benn on an ensuing inbounds set.
Shanti Henry notched the only bench points for the Lady Cardinals on a crucial shot, snapping a 62-62 tie from the left corner with 1:44 left amid a five-guard offense.
The difference reached 67-63 with MAC in possession, but Crowder capitalized on an impatient turnover as Makayla White capped a personal double-double with a putback.
Keanna Williams countered with clutch free throws and was 8-of-10 overall, capping a superb all-around performance with 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five blocks.
The 5-foot-11 sophomore guard anchored the middle of a 2-3 zone as the tallest MAC player. Starting forward and key defender Tyeshia Mitchell was unavailable while still recovering from illness.
The Lady Cardinals jumped ahead 12-4 and 16-9, and played nearly seven full minutes without suffering a turnover as three baskets by McWilliams keyed a crisp 7-of-10 start from the field.
Benn used effective drives to produce eight of her 13 points in the second quarter, and Mineral Area remained ahead 29-22 when Lalic swished a triple from straight on.
Williams sat down moments later with two fouls, and Crowder instantly rallied. Maia Wright muscled in a putback, and Fiona Wilson added a steal and layup to make the halftime deficit 30-28.
Wilson paced the balanced Roughriders with 15 points, and accounted for their first lead on a runner at 38-37 that occurred during a huge 18-3 run.
Mineral Area had just established its largest separation at 37-28 when Lalic followed a transition 3-point play from McWilliams with two free throws.
Crowder dominated the next six minutes. Makayla White scored through contact after Adams made a 3-pointer. Ashley Reichert landed a contested bank shot while slashing across the paint to make it 48-42.
The Lady Cardinals were suddenly reeling, but began to recover as two stellar possessions terminated the period. Lalic sank her third 3-pointer after Fatma Aouinet corralled an offensive rebound, and Riana Rangi found McWilliams ahead on an outlet pass for a buzzer-beating layup.
Mineral Area, which knocked down 18-of-24 free throws, gradually rebuilt a 59-53 advantage with 5:54 left before Crowder retaliated with a 7-0 spurt.
Wright compiled 12 points with 13 rebounds for a second Crowder double-double. Adams netted 12 points and Reichert had nine while Teri Leaf dished out six assists.
