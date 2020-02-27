Lady Cards overpowered in final game under Koch

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – One final attempt to rally in the fourth quarter was stifled on Thursday night, bringing an imminent emotional conclusion to the Mineral Area women’s basketball season.
Three Rivers maximized its size advantage and overall roster depth near the rim, and balanced its attack with nine 3-pointers to advance in the Region 16 Tournament.
Myia Yelder tallied a game-high 24 points, and Three Rivers limited the Lady Cardinals to 36 percent shooting to triumph 89-68 on a neutral court at Lincoln University.
Three Rivers (26-5) posted a 24-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter, and advanced to face Moberly in the championship game on Saturday after both teams went 9-1 in regular-season region play.
Mineral Area (20-10) committed just 10 turnovers against sustained pressure, but struggled to a ragged 2-of-18 performance from 3-point range in a defeat that signaled the retirement of head coach Gary Koch.
Masyn McWilliams capped her two-year run with the Lady Cardinals by scoring 22 points, and is sure to merit postseason honors after emerging as the team’s premier scoring option.
Tyeshia Mitchell, who wore a medical redshirt last season before returning for her sophomore year, posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for MAC.
A hard-fought putback by Mitchell made the margin 69-59 early in the fourth quarter, but Three Rivers responded by cashing two consecutive hustling possessions into baskets.
Chaylea Mosby converted following two offensive rebounds by teammates, and Deanay Watson stole a midcourt pass for an uncontested layup.
Autumn Dodd connected on a backdoor pass to fellow reserve Katelyn South to make it 82-66, and the Lady Cardinals’ starters would leave the action moments later.
Koch, who turned 74 on Monday, compiled a 268-158 record over 14 seasons with Mineral Area that included the program’s first two outright region titles in 2015 and 2017.
Former MAC player and eight-year assistant coach Briley Palmer will officially take over the helm in July after being officially promoted last month.
Koch was embraced by several opposing players in the postgame handshake line, along with Raiders head coach Jeff Walk, who will also retire when their season concludes.
Mosby provided 16 points while South had 12 and Watson notched 10 as Three Rivers moved to within two victorious of an automatic NJCAA Tournament bid. Hannah Thurmon brought down 11 rebounds.
The teams met four times this season with Mineral Area prevailing initially in late November, but its roster endured subsequent changes with two players leaving the program after Christmas.
The Raiders won the next three, and are currently riding a 13-game streak. They grabbed an early 23-13 lead following triples from Thurmon, Yelder and Dodd.
Natalia Lalic finished with 14 points for Mineral Area, and trimmed the deficit to 28-25 by sinking two 3-pointers. But she missed the last 6:26 of the first half after picking up a third foul.
Ruby Benn returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury, and played key minutes along with midseason addition Sydni Basler as MAC stayed close heading into halftime.
McWilliams muscled in multiple driving layups in traffic, and made two free throws after getting a steal. She also posted up a larger defender for another field goal.
The Lady Cardinals had three separate chances to trim a 40-37 difference, but missed twice from the perimeter before the intermission.
McWilliams answered a transition layup by Jordan Little to begin the third quarter, and Three Rivers never trailed in the contest.
Keanna Williams added seven points for Mineral Area, and played 38 minutes along with McWilliams.