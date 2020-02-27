Lady Cards overpowered in final game under Koch

The teams met four times this season with Mineral Area prevailing initially in late November, but its roster endured subsequent changes with two players leaving the program after Christmas.

The Raiders won the next three, and are currently riding a 13-game streak. They grabbed an early 23-13 lead following triples from Thurmon, Yelder and Dodd.

Natalia Lalic finished with 14 points for Mineral Area, and trimmed the deficit to 28-25 by sinking two 3-pointers. But she missed the last 6:26 of the first half after picking up a third foul.

Ruby Benn returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury, and played key minutes along with midseason addition Sydni Basler as MAC stayed close heading into halftime.

McWilliams muscled in multiple driving layups in traffic, and made two free throws after getting a steal. She also posted up a larger defender for another field goal.

The Lady Cardinals had three separate chances to trim a 40-37 difference, but missed twice from the perimeter before the intermission.