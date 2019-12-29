{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS – A couple of weekend matinee contests gave the Mineral Area women’s basketball team an opportunity to sharpen before commencing the Region 16 portion of its schedule.

The starters tinkered with trapping pressure during a portion of the second quarter before the reserves saw extensive action Sunday in a 76-32 victory over Malcolm X.

Freshman guard Shanti Henery tallied a season-high 14 points, and drilled a corner 3-pointer as the first half expired on an inbounds play for a commanding 43-8 lead.

Mineral Area (11-4) posted a 26-2 scoring edge without surrendering a made field goal in the second quarter, creating a flurry of steals through sudden double-teaming near midcourt.

Masyn McWilliams added 11 points for the Lady Cardinals within a five-guard starting lineup, as center Rionne Papa rested a sore knee after playing just seven minutes on Saturday.

Malcolm X (7-6) committed 16 turnovers before intermission, including four straight possessions while McWilliams staked MAC to a 17-4 lead with a personal 7-0 run.

Keanna Williams secured a steal before finding McWilliams on the run for a fast-break layup, then threw her a kickout pass for an ensuing triple from the left wing.

Riana Rangi-Brown, who chipped in nine points, helped continue the momentum with Tyeshia Mitchell as both players grabbed seven rebounds off the bench.

Mitchell began the second quarter by slashing to the basket to score through contact, and Henery added three of her four 3-pointers before halftime.

The Lady Cardinals connected 11 times from beyond the arc, including two daggers apiece from Natalia Lalic and Georgia Sideri.

Ruby Benn had a team-high six assists in a starting role, and pushed the advantage to 52-14 with a steal and layup and the third quarter.

Claudinae Hurt provided three field goals in the fourth period, and paced the visiting Lady Hawks with nine points while Jessica Congress added eight.

McWilliams made a layup on the opening sequence out of halftime to assure her seventh consecutive game in double figures.

Rangi-Brown and Sideri hit back-to-back threes to restore a 66-27 separation. The competition level will surely escalate on Saturday when Mineral Area hosts rival Three Rivers.

Mineral Area 69, Grand Rapids 51

PARK HILLS – Masyn McWilliams scored 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting, and Mineral Area returned from the holiday break to defeat Grand Rapids (Mich.) 69-51 on Saturday.

The Lady Cardinals benefited from 36 Grand Rapids turnovers, and established a double-digit advantage before the first quarter concluded.

Mineral Area achieved its maximum separation of 28 early in the fourth quarter after outscoring the Raiders 22-11 in the third to extend a 39-25 game at halftime.

Natalia Lalic added 14 points while sinking four shots from the perimeter, and Ruby Benn provided six steals along with four assists in the victory.

Bethany Chick compiled 12 points plus nine rebounds, and Kendall Griffioen scored 10 for Grand Rapids (2-8).

