MAC Volleyball
Mineral Area sophomore Ainslee Finch attacks from the back row during a match last week against Jefferson.

 Matt King, File Photo

ST. LOUIS – Raylyn Dodd and Cindy Penaloza knocked down six kills each, and the Mineral Area volleyball team downed St. Louis 25-20, 25-13, 25-10 to stay unbeaten on Tuesday night.

Shelby Meyer served three aces and made a team-high 10 digs for the Lady Cardinals (12-0), who will travel to Hutchinson, Kan. for a challenging tournament this weekend.

Solymar Santos provided two blocks, and equaled Macy Ketcherside and Melissa Avendano with four kills apiece as Mineral Area spread playing time throughout its roster.

Laura Danezzi totaled 20 assists plus seven digs, and Baylie Petry added three kills. Sydni Basler brought up eight digs while Ainslee Finch contributed seven and Emily Greif ended with six.

Breyanna Howard spiked seven kills, and Raeanne Andrews paced St. Louis with seven digs. Lauren Partney totaled 13 assists and two aces.

