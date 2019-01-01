PARK HILLS – Freshman forward Claire Busse compiled 13 points and 10 rebounds – both season highs – off the bench as the Mineral Area women routed Malcolm X 83-22 on Tuesday.
Holly Forbes finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, and the Lady Cardinals committed only six turnovers while resting their starting five over the last 16 minutes of the game.
Masyn McWilliams knocked down three 3-pointers, including a pair within an opening 12-2 run, and MAC ended the first quarter with a 23-6 advantage.
Caitlyn Holmes followed her own miss for a 3-point play in the second quarter, and totaled 10 points with seven rebounds after sitting out her previous game with an injured foot.
Mineral Area gathered 39 rebounds by intermission, and soared to a 47-10 advantage after Georgia Sideri beat the halftime buzzer with a 22-footer from straight away.
Forbes added nine quick points out of the break on entry passes to the post, and departed the action with a massive test against Division II unbeaten Highland awaiting on Wednesday.
Busse sank her first 3-pointer of the season among five second-half field goals. Kinsley Payne and RIonne Papa chipped in eight points each, and Lainey Bell had seven points with eight rebounds as reserves.
Starting point guard Kianna Williams brought in six rebounds while dishing out three assists on early jumpers, and Natalia Lalic made five assists for the Lady Cardinals.
Damaris Green scored nine points for short-handed Malcolm X (4-7), which shot 10 percent for the game and 0-of-14 from the perimeter before halftime.
Mineral Area (11-3) created a 67-10 scoring gap with a 20-0 run over the first 6:55 of the third quarter, capped by a catch by Payne and immediate bounce pass across to Busse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.