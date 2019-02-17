PARK HILLS – Two objectionable calls by the same official forced all-American forward Holly Forbes and starting point guard Keanna Williams to the bench with their third personal fouls before halftime.
The Mineral Area women’s basketball team still managed to erase a 17-point deficit Saturday evening, but were repeatedly burned when leaving shooters open down the stretch.
Three Rivers closed with an 18-6 surge, and clinched the top seed in the upcoming Region 16 tournament by topping the Lady Cardinals 82-68 for its 16th consecutive win.
Hailee Erickson was just 4-of-14 from the field after scorching MAC in the January meeting, but sank 10-of-12 free throws while pacing the 24th-ranked Lady Raiders with 21 points.
Deanay Watson starred closer to the basket with 21 points with 10 rebounds, while Katelyn South and Hannah Thurmon added 12 points each for Three Rivers (23-3, 9-0).
Forbes delivered one of her finest performances to date for Mineral Area (19-6, 6-2) in defeat, but her number of touches significantly tapered off following an unstoppable first half.
She was perfect on her first nine shots from the field, utilizing dazzling spins, fakes and power from the low post to compile 27 points with 16 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season.
Masyn McWilliams provided 13 points for the Lady Cardinals, including a 3-pointer that brought them within 64-62, but later rolled an ankle later and could not return.
South immediately answered with a corner three, and Erickson dished to a cutting Thurmon for another basket after the Lady Raiders grabbed two offensive rebounds.
Watson capped a third straight scoring possession on an easy catch and finish near the goal, and the Lady Raiders backed that effort with four defensive stops in a row as MAC appeared to wear down.
Three Rivers slammed the door with 3:02 to play, as Watson rebounded a miss and handed to Erickson for a 3-pointer along the left side for a 76-64 separation.
Mineral Area was slowed by 17 turnovers, including three straight trips down the floor, and trailed 49-32 before storming back with a 21-3 run over the next eight minutes.
The Lady Raiders were called for nine fouls in the third quarter and one in the fourth, further illustrating the inconsistent officiating, and Mineral Area went 7-of-8 from the line during their comeback.
McWilliams slashed the margin to 53-46 with a pull-up jumper after Williams sank a 3-pointer from straight away. Forbes muscled in another shot bank shot before adding two free throws.
The Lady Cardinals secured their lone lead at 55-54 when McWilliams dribbled the distance from her side of midcourt for a left-handed layup.
Erickson responded with two free throws before the third quarter concluded, and the visitors restored a six-point cushion early in the fourth.
Three Rivers was awarded a gift possession after clearly deflecting a pass out of bounds as Mineral Area attacked in transition. All three referees missed the change of direction.
Williams totaled nine points and five assists before fouling out. Natalia Lalic entered for MAC late in the second quarter, but was hindered by a sore knee while going 1-of-10 from the perimeter.
The Lady Cardinals will host Crowder in a rescheduled game Monday at 3 p.m., and can claim the No. 2 region tourney seed and coveted first-round bye with a victory.
Forbes carried the early Mineral Area offense after Three Rivers opened the game with a 7-0 run, and soared in for a putback that helped even the score at 14-14.
Three Rivers established leads of 26-20 and 31-25 on triples from Thurmon and Erickson, and gathered more momentum when foul trouble began to plague the opposition.
Forbes gained textbook rebounding position near the defensive glass, and was inexplicably whistled for her third after Watson collided with her from behind.
Williams also had to depart after arriving simultaneously with Erickson for a loose ball in which neither player appeared to hold the other.
Erickson converted again at the stripe, and Watson beat the buzzer with a turn-around jumper for a 42-30 margin after the Lady Raiders stole an outlet pass.
