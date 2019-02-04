Try 1 month for 99¢
MAC Women

Mineral Area freshman Natalia Lalic, pictured during a home game earlier this season, drained seven 3-pointers in a road victory at Moberly on Saturday.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

MOBERLY, Mo. – Natalia Lalic was lethal from the perimeter, and the Mineral Area women’s basketball team continued an upward trend behind another stifling defensive effort on Saturday.

The Lady Cardinals left Moberly behind with a 23-2 run in the second half, and prevailed 73-44 for their fifth consecutive win as four players landed in double figures.

Lalic connected seven times from 3-point range to finish with a game-high 21, and Holly Forbes provided the interior balance with 17 points while making 5-of-5 free throws.

Mineral Area (17-5, 4-1) remained one game behind red-hot Three Rivers in the Region 16 standings by holding its seventh opponent in eight contests to 60 points or less.

Chatori Tyler netted 15 points on five triples for Moberly (11-13, 3-4), and trimmed the margin to 46-33. But the home team was limited to one field goal over the next 10 minutes.

Masyn McWilliams rolled down a 3-pointer, and finished an ensuing assist from Lalic in transition while being fouled. Forbes overpowered defenders in the paint to cap the third quarter for a 59-35 lead.

Lalic opened the fourth with her sixth 3-pointer, and struck from farther back a short time later as MAC established its largest advantage at 69-35 with 4:48 remaining.

McWilliams tallied 12 points exclusively after intermission. Keanna Williams added 10 more for the Lady Cardinals, and nailed two 3-pointers within the first seven minutes.

Caitlyn Holmes hit a wild layup after making a steal, and Rionne Papa spun to the hoop for another high-percentage basket as the first quarter concluded with an 18-9 spread.

Moberly registered only three field goals in the second stanza. Lalic extended the Mineral Area lead with two more threes, and Forbes completed a three-point play to help it reach 35-18 at halftime.

Forbes has converted 13 straight free-throws over the last two games, elevating her season percentage to 65 compared to just 47 last winter.

The Lady Cardinals, who were 15-of-18 from the line, will again have a full week to heal and prepare for its next game at Crowder.

Kezia Holmes scored nine points after missing the previous meeting against Mineral Area, and Zahra Daniel chipped in eight for the Lady Greyhounds.

