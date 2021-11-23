Logan punishes MAC women with 17-0 run

CARTERVILLE, Ill. – Freshman guard Jeniah Thompson dazzled her way to 38 points, and John A. Logan avenged a season-opening loss to the Mineral Area women on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Vols regained control midway through the fourth quarter by unleashing a 17-0 scoring run over three crucial minutes, and prevailed 86-69 after sinking 29-of-35 free throws.

Shakyra Wright added 13 points and Kayla Walker scored 12 for John A. Logan (4-2), which recovered from a 12-point deficit to pull even before halftime.

Raissa Nsabua had a team-high 17 points, but fouled out with 6:19 to play for Mineral Area (6-3), which won the previous meeting 73-68 at home.

The Cardinals played more than 4 ½ minutes of the final stanza without yielding a basket, and forged a 63-63 tie when Nijah Moore powered into the lane for a strong finish.

But they chose to force shots early in possessions without much passing from there, and missed their next eight attempts from the field as Logan simultaneously heated up.

Thompson used a strong move in the paint to regain the lead, and Madison Calvin slashed for an ensuing layup before feeding Wright along the block.

Thompson, who was also 9-of-9 from the line and added eight rebounds, collected her own miss for a putback at 74-63. A couple of 3-point plays from Wright and Walker sealed the outcome.

Mineral Area trailed 20-15 late in the first quarter, but looked superior while mounting a 20-3 surge over the next 5 minutes, 40 seconds of action.

Moore achieved three of her 15 points on an aggressive tying layup while drawing contact, and Nsabua beat the shot clock with a deep 3-pointer from the left wing.

Quincy Erickson converted an offensive rebound into free throws, then made a nifty assist to Moore on a touch pass across the lane. The Cardinals soon enjoyed their largest lead at 35-23.

Thompson sparked the Lady Vols with a steal, and drove end to end for a layup about a minute later. Her consecutive 3-pointers suddenly squared the contest at 35-35.

Nsabua answered with her second triple just before the second quarter expired, but a couple of drives along the baseline from Thompson and Diamond Taylor spotted Logan a 44-41 edge.

Lexi McCully trimmed an eventual 9-point deficit from long range to cap the third quarter, and baskets by Michaela Ayers and Mariah Stewart – both playing with four fouls – brought MAC even closer.

The Cardinals committed eight turnovers in the third quarter, and totaled 17 overall while sustaining their second straight setback amid receiving votes in the national poll.

McCully chipped in nine points, Stewart had seven points and eight points entirely within the second half, and Gracee Smith provided seven points plus seven rebounds in defeat.

Mineral Area will travel to Council Bluffs, Iowa, this weekend for neutral-court games against McCook (Neb.) and New Mexico Junior College.

Walker dished out six assists for the Lady Vols.

