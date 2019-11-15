{{featured_button_text}}
MAC Women

Mineral Area sophomore Rionne Papa drives toward the basket during a home game against John A. Logan on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

SENATOBIA, Miss. – Sophomore center Rionne Papa notched her second double-double of the season, but the Mineral Area women could not overcome a poor shooting performance on Friday.

Taylor Fletcher and Tamarah Sykes scored 12 points each for NW Mississippi in a 61-50 home victory after holding the Lady Cardinals to 29 percent from the field.

The Rangers (3-2) gained command with a 15-3 run that spanned nearly five minutes, and enjoyed a 56-44 margin after Zanaiyah Daniel finished a drive with 4:17 to play.

Mineral Area (4-1) missed 10 consecutive shots during that stretch, including four layups, and sprinkled in two turnovers after a 3-point play by Tyeshia Mitchell had forged a 41-41 tie.

Papa compiled game highs of 16 points and 12 rebounds, and netted consecutive baskets in the third quarter to give the Lady Cardinals their final lead at 34-31.

Mineral Area made only 13-of-24 free throws, and still overcame their initial slump after shooting a cold 3-of-14 from the field in the opening stanza.

NW Mississippi lost the turnover battle by two and offensive rebound differential by four, but knocked down seven 3-pointers within a 41-percent overall effort.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Mallory Russell totaled 10 points with eight rebounds, and Daniel finished with 10 points and six assists as four Rangers achieved double figures.

Back-to-back triples from Lindsey Hall and Fletcher capped the first quarter, and Cloe Messer drilled a jumper as a 10-1 spurt propelled the home team ahead 18-11.

Papa scored three separate times, Keanna Williams and Riana Rangi-Brown made perfect trips to the line, and Mineral Area closed to within 26-25 by halftime.

Masyn McWilliams provided seven points plus six rebounds, and Natalia Lalic chipped in four assists for the Lady Cardinals, who had averaged 82 points over their previous four contests.

Region 16 women’s programs elected to meet three times in the regular season beginning this year. MAC will face Moberly and Three Rivers on a neutral court next weekend at State Fair.

I’esha Mosby posted game highs with five assists and five steals for NW Mississippi.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments