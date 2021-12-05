MAC tops Jefferson after loss to Moberly

MOBERLY, Mo. – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team committed only 10 turnovers and shot an improved 49 percent during an 82-56 thumping of region rival Jefferson on Saturday.

Sophomore center Mariah Stewart scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and grabbed 10 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season.

Gracee Smith also netted a season-high 18 points after connecting four times from beyond the arc, and the Cardinals surged to a 44-28 halftime advantage.

Lexi McCully finished with 11 points and six assists, and Raissa Nsabua had 10 points and six rebounds as four Mineral Area (8-5, 2-2) players achieved double digits.

Michaela Ayers chipped in eight points and Emily Kellum made three steals. The Cardinals went 10-of-29 from 3-point range, and put 10 players in the scoring column.

Moberly 74, Mineral Area 63

MOBERLY, Mo. – McKenna Eddings scored a game-high 23 points, including a key 3-pointer to extend a one-possession lead down the stretch, and Moberly held off Mineral Area 74-63 on Friday night.

The Greyhounds shot 23-of-33 from the line following an early struggle, and forced 23 turnovers by the visiting Cardinals, who were immersed in foul trouble.

Indya Green finished with 16 points, Bi’Anna Pettis dropped in 13 and Zama Nansikombi had 12 to pace four in double digits for Moberly (12-1, 3-1).

Mineral Area battled to stay within 36-35 at halftime, but went scoreless through four minutes of the third quarter while starting guard Raissa Nsabua picked up her third and fourth personal fouls.

Leading scorer Quincy Erickson soon fouled out before the period concluded to finish scoreless, and Moberly eventually pushed its lead to 55-45.

Michaela Ayers brought the Cardinals to within 60-55 on a putback, and finished with 11 points plus five rebounds. The Greyhounds sealed the outcome with free throws.

Nijah Moore paced Mineral Area with 13 points off the bench. Gracee Smith added 10 points on 3-of-4 from the field while Mariah Stewart and Nsabua had eight apiece.

Mineral Area wrapped up a stretch of three games in three days against Crowder on Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0