PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team is typically most dangerous when Holly Forbes has space to operate and time to create from the post.
The sophomore forward overpowered visiting Moberly with perhaps her most versatile effort of the season Saturday, and the Lady Cardinals shot a dazzling 55 percent from the field in a 74-46 victory.
Forbes, who showed no visible discomfort after recently tweaking an ankle, delivered her third straight double-double and 11th overall with team highs of 17 points and 12 rebounds.
She also led with five assists, and Mineral Area delivered a strong defensive effort. Moberly was limited to single digits during the middle quarters, and finished 27 percent from the field.
Rionne Papa added to the frontcourt dominance with 14 points, and Masyn McWilliams provided 13 second-half points along with eight rebounds for the Lady Cardinals (14-5, 2-1).
Moberly is experiencing a transition phase under first-year head coach Hana Haden, who was the starting point guard for Mineral Area during the 2011-12 season.
Her squad committed a highly respectable total of 10 turnovers, but went 6-of-26 from beyond the arc as superior size and strength from MAC prevented closer looks at the basket.
Forbes attacked a suddenly open baseline, and Keanna Williams darted down the lane on the next possession to spot the Lady Cards an 11-7 lead that was not relinquished.
Papa converted a 3-point play off a dish from Forbes early in the second quarter. The Lady Greyhounds would hang around, however, pulling within 21-18 on a 3-point play from Chatori Tyler.
Natalia Lalic drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing, and Caitlyn Holmes closed the half with her second putback of the game for a 28-21 advantage.
Mineral Area seized command from there with a 21-9 scoring edge in the third quarter, including a 9-0 spurt out of the locker room.
Williams connected from long range, and McWilliams finished a transition layup after Moberly missed an uncontested putback attempt during the run.
Forbes hit a fading bank after gathering an offensive rebound, and Papa flipped a perfect no-look pass toward a cutting Lalic for more second-chance points at 49-30.
McWilliams shined brightest during the fourth quarter. After scoring a layup through contact, she raced in and alertly followed her own missed free throw as Moberly failed to box out.
Forbes faked a defender before notching another basket from the low block, then found McWilliams for an open 3-pointer that made it 60-37.
Kinsley Payne assisted back-to-back jumpers down the stretch by Claire Busse, and Connor Watkins capped the scoring for MAC from 10 feet in her return from injury.
Lalic and Williams each totaled eight points, and Holmes provided four assists. Mineral Area will host St. Louis on Wednesday before returning to Region 16 action next Saturday at State Fair.
Rickeisha Sheard paced the Lady Greyhounds (9-11, 1-2) with 13 points and nine rebounds. Kaysie Newson added 11 points and three steals.
