PARK HILLS – Within a season of volatile inconsistency, the Mineral Area women’s basketball team has displayed the knack for raising its competitive level against premium opponents.

After consistently breaking full-court pressure and controlling most loose rebounds on Wednesday night, the Cardinals finally solved a chief nemesis.

Katelyn Chomko buried 3-pointers before halftime, and scored a game-high 21 while dishing out four assists as Mineral Area snapped an 11-game losing streak against Moberly head to head.

Lexi McCully provided 17 points amid a strong performance from the starting guards, and the Cardinals never trailed the 15th-ranked Greyhounds during a satisfying 82-70 victory.

Mineral Area (19-10, 9-5) bounced back from a shaky loss at Crowder, and achieved a rare feat in recent years by beating Moberly and Three Rivers at least once in the same season.

Michell Butler finished with 11 points and six rebounds, and Gabby Moore netted 10 big points off the bench for the Cardinals.

Moberly (25-3, 12-2) bobbled or threw several possessions away for a total of 18 turnovers, and spent much of the the evening chasing before its 14-game overall win streak fizzled.

T’Aaliyah Miner netted 15 points, Aaliyah Smith dropped in 14 and Kelori Lee supplied 13 in defeat. The Greyhounds could not quell the more aggressive approach from MAC.

The Cardinals capped an opening 14-4 surge when Butler assisted McCully on a give-and-go after Chomko delivered her first perimeter jolt of the game.

The energy remained strong as Mineral Area dominated through halftime. A driving scoop by Chomko created a 22-9 spread as the first quarter ended.

Destiny Williams doled out five assists for the Cardinals, and Moore filled in admirably as the bench provided numerous timely contributions.

Tyler Conkright nailed her first 3-point shot upon appearing, and Kyndal Dodd sank four straight free throws after drawing two rebounding fouls plus a technical against a frustrated Miner.

Chomko splashed her fourth and fifth triples before McCully emerged with a steal and found Audra Pasakarnis ahead for a 48-27 cushion at intermission.

Moberly threatened a comeback when three consecutive transition layups by Bukky Akinsola, Miner and Kayhla Adams suddenly trimmed the difference to 51-43 in the third quarter.

The Cardinals calmly answered as Butler passed to a cutting Chomko for two streaking layups, including one that drew contact, and carried a 66-49 lead into the fourth.

A baseline shot off a jump stop by Moore kept plenty of distance at 74-58, and the Greyhounds could not pull closer than 10 after McCully added a 3-point play in the paint for insurance.

Pasakarnis sealed the celebration with a block and uncontested layup in the final seconds.

Mineral Area finished 17-of-25 from the line while Moberly sank 21-of-30 attempts. The Cardinals can clinch a second straight 20-win campaign at State Fair on Saturday.