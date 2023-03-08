POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team created a rumble around Region 16 with a promising victory over rival Three Rivers in November.

Almost four months later, the Cardinals eliminated the 20th-ranked Raiders from the postseason behind their highest scoring output of the season.

Mineral Area shot 51 percent from the field in the second half, made 20-of-26 free throws overall, and advanced to the region final with a 92-80 victory on Tuesday night.

Lexi McCully paced five players in double digits with a game-high 26 points, including 16 before halftime, and the Cardinals posted a massive plus-17 rebounding edge on the road.

Katelyn Chomko finished with 19 points and six rebounds, and Michell Butler registered another double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

Mineral Area (22-10) stands one triumph away from qualifying for its first NJCAA tournament. The title game at Moberly on Friday night carries an automatic bid this year.

The Cardinals adjusted to an elevated tempo in contrast to their deliberate and defensive style, and knocked down timely shots throughout the game without a significant lull.

Their largest lead arrived at 56-42 when Butler hit a putback with 4:45 left in the third quarter. Audra Pasakarnis had a key steal and layup moments earlier.

Three Rivers (22-5) committed only nine turnovers, but finished just 6-of-23 from 3-point range. The Raiders still managed to pull within 59-57 before the period concluded.

Amiya Johnson raced in transition, and Maiya Bergdorf muscled in a putback through contact as a pair of conventional 3-point plays spurred the host squad toward a strong 15-3 run.

Bergdorf drained two free throws early in the fourth quarter to make it 61-60, but appeared to suffer a cramp while trying to catch an inbounds pass with a chance to regain the lead.

Chomko instead stole the ball and coasted to the rim for a layup. Mineral Area extended fragile 1-point leads twice more by executing clutch plays.

Gabby Moore traded 3-pointers with Johnson, and Pasakarnis drove the baseline for a reverse layup to restore a 69-66 advantage with 6:34 remaining.

Tyler Conkright swished another timely triple, and Pasakarnis capped a pivotal 9-0 run by the Cardinals with her third field goal of the fourth quarter.

Three Rivers offered another challenge as Johnson turned a steal into a 3-point play, then added two free throws after another defensive stop to trail 76-74 with 3:51 on the clock.

McCully answered with a perfect trip to the line, Chomko inbounded to Butler for a bank shot, and MAC caught a break when Bergdorf bumped Parakarnis and fouled out in pursuit of a loose rebound.

The Cardinals broke full-court pressure for layups by McCully and Butler, and soon celebrated an even split of four games this season against the Raiders.

Moore had a season-high 16 points off the bench, and shined brightest after starting point guard Destiny Williams fouled out with 9:28 left in regulation.

Pasakarnis totaled 12 points with six rebounds, and Williams made six assists while going scoreless. The Cardinals carried a 41-34 halftime lead.

Johnson powered Three Rivers with 22 points and four steals in 24 minutes of action. Bergdorf added 20 points plus seven rebounds, and De’Kariya Jackson tossed in 12 points.

MAC was bolstered by nine 3-pointers in the first half, and seized momentum in the second quarter after the first concluded in an eventful 20-20 tie.

Moore, McCully and Chomko connected on three straight triples to propel the Cardinals ahead 39-29.

The Raiders were missing the services of sophomore forward and second-leading rebounder Ari Winston due to concussion protocol.