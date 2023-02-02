MOBERLY, Mo. – The task of catching up to Region 16 rival Moberly has proven daunting for the Mineral Area women over recent seasons.

The Greyhounds increased their current win streak to 10 games with a 73-58 triumph on Wednesday night after limiting the visiting Cardinals to 34 percent shooting.

McKenna Eddings scored 21 points and Keiori Lee added 17 for Moberly (21-2, 8-1), which forced 20 turnovers defensively while committing only 10.

Sophomore guard Lexi McCully netted a game-high 23 points for Mineral Area (15-8, 5-3) despite drawing plenty of attention on the perimeter.

But the Cardinals struggled to find secondary scoring production. Michell Butler was strong on the boards with 15 rebounds, and equaled Katelyn Chomko with nine points.

Moberly carried a 29-21 lead at halftime, and stretched it to 49-36 through three quarters in the second of three scheduled meetings this season.

Kayhla Adams added 12 points and four 3-pointers, and Oluwabukola Akinsola tallied nine to bolster the Greyhounds ahead of their first-place showdown at Three Rivers on Saturday.

Mineral Area converted a solid 18-of-24 free throws, but ended up 4-of-18 from beyond the arc. The Cardinals will host State Fair on Saturday for Homecoming.