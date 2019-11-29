{{featured_button_text}}
MAC Women

Mineral Area freshman Jada Manase, pictured during a home game earlier this season, scored 12 points in 15 minutes against Kirkwood (Iowa) on Friday. 

 Matt King, Daily Journal

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team faced the No. 1 NJCAA Division II team with two key players on Friday.

Kirkwood limited the Lady Cardinals to just 19 percent shooting during the first half, and rolled 74-46 in day one of the Iowa Western Classic.

Tatiana Hodges-Johns paced a balanced attack with 13 points for Kirkwood (9-0), which opened on a 13-2 run after Mineral Area (6-2) missed its first six attempts from the field.

Delani Harris had 11 points, and Paige Bradford provided 10 points with seven rebounds. The Eagles enjoyed leads of 15-4 through one quarter and 36-14 at halftime.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Starting guard Masyn McWilliams missed her second game due to a concussion, and a similar injury kept Ruby Benn from being available for MAC.

Jada Manase highlighted the Lady Cardinals’ effort with 12 points in 15 minutes off the bench. Tyeshia Mitchell added 11 points with six rebounds, and Rionne Papa scored eight.

Kirkwood forced 16 turnovers while committing 12, and shot 49 percent for the contest.

Mineral Area went 10-of-14 from the line, and will face Western Nebraska on Saturday.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments