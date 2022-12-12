MAC women frustrated in loss to No. 9 New Mexico

HOBBS, N.M. – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team outplayed ninth-ranked New Mexico through a solid majority of the first quarter on Sunday afternoon.

The sudden removal of leading scorer Lexi McCully and a concurrent seven-minute scoring drought in the second quarter stalled any upset hopes.

Eva Fernandez scored 16 points while going 8-of-9 from the line, and Delma Zita added 15 among four players in double figures as the Thunderbirds prevailed 81-67.

McCully drew contact as Fernandez swatted at her attempted step-back jumper, and protested the non-call to the nearest official, who then issued two technical fouls for an ejection.

Fernandez made all four awarded free throws, and added a transition layup off an outlet pass while punctuating a pivotal 13-0 run by New Mexico (9-2).

Audra Pasakarnis snapped the slump with a 3-pointer, but Mineral Area (11-6) trailed 36-28 at halftime and could not draw closer.

The Thunderbirds highlighted the third quarter with layups from Mariama Sow, Madina Camara and Fernandez to establish a 59-42 advantage.

New Mexico benefited from a high volume of free throws, going 25-of-44 on its home floor. Camara finished with 14 points and six assists, while Sow contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.

Mineral Area compounded its foul trouble by shooting just 31 percent from the field. That number was not reflective of a solid opening quarter.

Pasakarnis followed a go-ahead 3-pointer by finding McCully at the low block for a quick basket and foul. Michell Butler hit two free throws, and Katelyn Chomko drew a charging foul to protect a 23-18 lead.

Frustration then began to increase for the Cardinals, who were 17-of-31 from the stripe. Chomko missed 14 consecutive shots from the field after draining an early 3-pointer and driving layup.

Pasakarnis scored nine of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter. MAC trailed 73-57 when Tyler Conkright sank her second triple with 5:21 to play.

Butler finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, but missed significant time after picking up three personal fouls in the first half. Syrene Sanders chipped in eight points.

Mineral Area will not have McCully available for its home contest against Dyersburg State on Saturday before entering the holiday break.

Mineral Area 62, Hill College 57

HOBBS, N.M. – Defense and rebounding helped the Mineral Area women secure a solid victory while playing their first game within the state of New Mexico on Saturday.

Lexi McCully capped an otherwise rough shooting performance with a key 3-pointer down the stretch, and the Cardinals edged Hill College (Texas) 62-57 as both teams shot below 40 percent.

Mineral Area posted a 19-14 scoring edge during the third quarter after the contest was tied 26-26 at halftime, and finished with a crucial plus-14 margin on the glass.

The Cardinals overcame 25 turnovers and a 6-of-29 showing from beyond the arc. McCully was 4-of-22 from the field, but made 6-of-6 free throws and tallied 16 points with six assists.

Audra Pasakarnis finished with 10 points, and Destiny Williams compiled eight points, eight rebounds and four assists on her birthday. Michell Butler added eight points and six rebounds.

Alyssa Berry scored 13 points while Giani Wimbish-Gay added 12 and K.J. Walker provided 11 for Hill, which ended the first quarter leading 15-12.