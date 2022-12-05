MAC women have 2-1 weekend against region foes

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team delivered a strong defensive effort to challenge 10th-ranked Moberly while playing a third game in three days.

But the Cardinals also struggled at the offensive end, as the Greyhounds took their perimeter threat away to hang on for a 55-47 victory on Sunday.

T’Aaliyah Miner scored 15 points, and teammates Ahmya Boyce and Ariana Bennett tossed in eight apiece for Moberly (11-1, 4-1), which established a 16-5 lead through one quarter.

Mineral Area (10-5, 4-1) closed to within 30-26 on a pull-up jumper by sophomore guard Lexi McCully, who netted a game-high 20 points and sank 8-of-8 free throws.

Miner answered a driving layup by Katelyn Chomko to open the fourth quarter, and Boyce nailed a mid-range shot to restore a 47-36 advantage with three minutes left.

Audra Pasakarkis tallied seven of her nine points in the final period, and knocked down the only 3-point field goal by the Cardinals at 52-45.

Mineral Area, Moberly and Three Rivers concluded the first wave of Region 16 regular season games in a three-way tie for first place. The rivalries will resume with matchups in January.

The Cardinals will spend this weekend at New Mexico Junior College for games against Hill College (Texas) on Saturday and the host school on Sunday.

Mineral Area 64, Crowder 40

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Michell Butler compiled 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals to help Mineral Area cruise past Crowder 64-40 on Saturday.

The Cardinals guarded their way to a commanding 50-24 lead when the third quarter concluded, and overcame 20 turnovers of their own.

Lexi McCully finished with 15 points and six assists, and nailed a 3-pointer to close the first half at 37-16. Audra Pasakarnis also hit double figures with 10 points.

Butler scored off a long entry pass from McCully late in the third, and Gabby Moore found Pasakarnis ahead of the pack in the fourth after the Roughriders missed four quick shots from close range.

Katelyn Chomko provided eight points with three assists, and Kyndal Dodd grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds off the MAC bench.

Majomary Ubi ended with nine points and six rebounds while Claire Affloter amassed 10 rebounds and seven points to highlight Crowder.

Mineral Area 71, State Fair 64

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Mineral Area began the busy Region 16 weekend by forcing 19 turnovers on Friday, and edged State Fair 71-64.

Katelyn Chomko scored a game-high 20 points while hitting 8-of-8 free throws, and the Cardinals extended a 33-30 halftime lead to 55-47 after three quarters.

Lexi McCully finished with 15 points, and Michell Butler provided an efficient double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.

Kyndal Dodd chipped in nine points and seven rebounds. Mineral Area limited the Roadrunners to 4-of-16 shooting from beyond the arc.

Biance Stocks scored 17 points, and Autumn Wallace notched 14 points plus 11 rebounds for State Fair. Jaida Shipp and Aiyanna Tanksley each had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Roadrunners opened the game on a 15-2 run as MAC missed its first eight shots from the field.