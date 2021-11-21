MAC women narrow gap, fall to No. 4 Three Rivers

PARK HILLS – Standout guard Myia Yelder and Three Rivers forced the Mineral Area women’s basketball team into an unusually fast tempo on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals solved the relentless defensive pressure during an impressive four-minute stretch of the first quarter, but could not overcome the next deluge before halftime.

Yelder compiled 19 points, nine assists, six rebounds and seven first-half steals as the fourth-ranked Raiders established themselves as the early measuring stick of Region 16.

Autumn Dodd added 18 points following a quick start from the perimeter, and Joi Montgomery posted 15 points with 15 rebounds in a 91-82 victory at Sechrest Fieldhouse.

Three Rivers (9-0), which downed No. 17 Moberly on Friday, shot a modest 39 percent from the field against the Cardinals, including 10-of-36 from long range.

But the Raiders produced a high volume of attempts, and committed just eight turnovers while creating 19 with Yelder and Dodd spearheading the effort at both ends of the floor.

Gracee Smith paced six players in double figures with 15 points for Mineral Area (6-2, 1-1), equaling her previous season high off the bench. Center Mariah Stewart totaled 14 points with 10 rebounds.

Dodd buried a couple of 3-pointers during an initial 10-2 spurt, and Yelder harassed the opposing guards into rushed mistakes or errant passes.

Mineral Area offered a superb response, however, as Yasmine Pankey and Nijah Moore attacked with aggression to finish shots in heavy traffic.

Lexi McCully nailed a perimeter jumper off a skip pass, and Stewart put the Cardinals ahead 18-16 with a post move against two defenders.

The court opened up while an overall 15-4 run continued, and Raissa Nsabua broke pressure with a couple of outstanding passes as Smith turned a second streaking layup through contact into a 3-point play.

Smith caught a corner pass from McCully and found Stewart inside in one quick motion for another basket and 27-19 advantage just before the first quarter concluded.

The Mineral Area starting five endured another rocky start to the second, and Three Rivers required less than two minutes to regain the lead amid a larger 35-12 scoring advantage in the stanza.

Yelder notched her second 3-point play of the period after poking the ball away on an inbound pass, and Kourtney Kendrick buried a couple of triples for an eventual 55-39 halftime cushion.

Montgomery shined with nine points during the third quarter, and twice converted putbacks after grabbing multiple offensive rebounds. The Raiders achieved their largest separation at 66-39 following an 11-0 jolt.

The Cardinals showed resilience and determination to gradually whittle the margin down to single digits in the closing moments after sophomore guard Michaela Ayers capped the third quarter with a 3-pointer.

Ayers and Stewart crashed the boards with success, and combined for 15 points during the final period. Ayers banked in a mid-range floater to make it 78-65 with 6:37 remaining.

Yelder worked inside for a key layup that delayed the MAC momentum, and Karlee Holland hit a 3-pointer after an ensuing defensive stop.

Ayers secured her first double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds, who trailed 88-78 on a putback by Stewart with 1:05 left.

Moore finished 6-of-8 from the line while matching McCully and Pankey with 10 points each in defeat. Quincy Erickson chipped in eight points with seven rebounds, and Nsabua made five assists.

Kendrick ended with 10 points and Ari Winston added nine more for the Raiders, who average 89 points through their nine-game win streak.

Region 16 opponents will meet three times in the regular season with each game factoring into the standings and postseason tournament seeding.

Mineral Area 68, State Fair 49

PARK HILLS – Sophomore guard Nijah Moore compiled game highs of 13 points and 10 rebounds on Friday evening, and Mineral Area topped State Fair 68-49 in the Region 16 opener.

Michaela Ayers connected four times from long range after missing two previous games due to injury, and matched Quincy Erickson with 12 points in the victory.

The Cardinals dominated the first half following an initial 9-0 run. Moore scored off an inbounds play, then worked for an offensive rebound and putback to fuel the strong start.

Mineral Area (6-1, 1-0) forced 15 turnovers and surrendered only five made field goals before halftime to establish a commanding 34-14 advantage.

Gracee Smith went 3-of-4 from long range for nine points, and connected twice from the deep right corner in the second quarter on solid kickout passes from Ayers and Raissa Nsabua.

Ayers sank her second triple late in the first quarter, and Nsabua got a friendly roll on a pull-up jumper at the buzzer for a 21-4 advantage after MAC inbounded under its own hoop with 3.9 seconds left.

Reserve center Jakyah Amous provided 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench to pace State Fair (2-4, 0-1), which regrouped nicely after facing a maximum deficit of 34-6.

The Roadrunners capped the second quarter on an 8-0 push. Tieriney Echols drew consecutive charging fouls, and Eliyah Howard made a dandy behind-the-back assist on a transition 3-point play by Paige Spencer.

Mineral Area was then outscored 21-12 during a sloppy third stanza. Mariah Stewart was assessed her fourth foul on a technical after Amous coaxed her into a pair of blocking calls near the free-throw line.

The Cardinals either grazed the rim or missed completely on three errant perimeter shots, but still maintained a 44-26 lead with Erickson on target from the left corner.

State Fair pulled to within 49-39 when Amous converted a putback and Howard stole the ensuing inbounds pass for a quick layup with less than nine minutes to play.

Ayers responded with her fourth triple of the contest, and Nsabua answered a 3-point play by Echols with a strong step down the lane while totaling 11 points and eight rebounds overall.

Nsabua dropped in another soft floater to restore a 65-47 separation with 1:30 remaining after Moore earned a second-chance basket on a hustling rebound.

Grace Goodwin and Echols each tallied nine points for the Roadrunners, who made 17-of-30 free throws compared a more efficient 15-of-21 by the Cardinals.

Yasmine Pankey secured the first of her three steals for Mineral Area on the opening possession before racing the other way for the go-ahead layup.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.