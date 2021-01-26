MAC women outlast another ranked opponent

PARK HILLS – For a young basketball team with minimal collegiate game experience on its resume, the Mineral Area women are quickly learning to work through mistakes.
The Cardinals regrouped from a temporary defensive lapse to start the third quarter, and notched their second consecutive home triumph over a ranked opponent on Tuesday.
Jayla Sample equaled the scoring output of her season debut with 25 points, and Mineral Area utilized the strength of its forwards to secure a 72-64 triumph over North Central.
Quincy Erickson tallied 10 of her 12 points in the first half, and center Mariah Stewart finished with 11 for the Cardinals (2-0), who connected on 9-of-10 free throws overall.
North Central (0-2), sitting 16th in the NJCAA Division II poll, committed only 10 turnovers and stayed within 66-62 after Lily Osburn drained a 3-pointer with 2:27 remaining.
But a patient ensuing possession resulted in a clear path to the rim for Stewart on an entry pass, and Sample added two clinching free throws after the visitors had two empty trips at the line.
Sophomore guard Kortlyn Rounkles provided a strong second half with 16 of her 18 total points, and forward Maci Moore chipped in 12 more for the Pirates.
Erickson banked a driving shot in the lane, and followed with a stationary 3-pointer from straight away as Mineral Area jumped ahead 10-3.
The margin increased to 17-8 as Sample swished her second triple, and Nijah Moore raced in transition after making a steal to hand the Cardinals their largest lead at 21-10.
Although MAC could not pull farther away, a nine-point margin was restored by Stewart in the low post after Erickson sank a 22-footer and drew a charging foul moments later.
North Central found a response just before halftime when Kennadie Crowe coaxed in a leaner and Maci Moore attacked off the dribble to make it 31-26 at the break.
That small hint of momentum turned into 13-0 run, as the Pirates found creases to score behind late-reacting defenders in the paint.
Rounkles began the third quarter with a 3-pointer, and immediately hurried end to end after collecting a defensive rebound for a layup and 35-31 lead.
Sample prompted a positive stretch for Cardinals following a timeout when nobody boxed out on her putback 3-point play, then put her team in front to stay at 43-42 from long range.
Mineral Area directed its offensive focus inside to gain modest separation. Stewart delivered a basket through contact, and Kayleigh Winch made it 52-46 with her first of two field goals.
Starting guard Yasmine Pankey showed versatility with seven rebounds, six assists and four steals, and found Ashanti Davis along the right edge of the lane for a 58-49 difference.
Rounkles remained persistent in her effort to rally North Central, but a driving layup by Sample and following steal and finish by Pankey pushed the margin from five back to nine.
Michaela Ayers added a corner 3-pointer at 65-56, and the Cardinals held on. Their first road test will come Saturday in a rematch at Vincennes.
Nijah Moore boosted Mineral Area off the bench with a team-high nine rebounds plus eight points. Winch had eight rebounds for the second straight game.
The Cardinals were unofficially saddled with 13 turnovers, a vast improvement from the 23 suffered in their debut three days earlier.
North Central made 1-of-8 free throws in the final period and 5-of-12 overall. Crowe ended with eight points and six rebounds.