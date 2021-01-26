MAC women outlast another ranked opponent

The margin increased to 17-8 as Sample swished her second triple, and Nijah Moore raced in transition after making a steal to hand the Cardinals their largest lead at 21-10.

Although MAC could not pull farther away, a nine-point margin was restored by Stewart in the low post after Erickson sank a 22-footer and drew a charging foul moments later.

North Central found a response just before halftime when Kennadie Crowe coaxed in a leaner and Maci Moore attacked off the dribble to make it 31-26 at the break.

That small hint of momentum turned into 13-0 run, as the Pirates found creases to score behind late-reacting defenders in the paint.

Rounkles began the third quarter with a 3-pointer, and immediately hurried end to end after collecting a defensive rebound for a layup and 35-31 lead.

Sample prompted a positive stretch for Cardinals following a timeout when nobody boxed out on her putback 3-point play, then put her team in front to stay at 43-42 from long range.

Mineral Area directed its offensive focus inside to gain modest separation. Stewart delivered a basket through contact, and Kayleigh Winch made it 52-46 with her first of two field goals.