MAC women overwhelm Crowder with 22-2 surge

NEOSHO, Mo. – A series of debatable foul calls caused some early frustration for the visiting Mineral Area women’s basketball team on Wednesday night.

Crowder built temporary optimism with an 11-0 scoring run, but could not match the superior defense and tenacious rebounding of the Cardinals for much longer.

Yasmine Pankey notched a career-high 15 points off the bench, and Mineral Area landed six players in double figures while beating the Region 16 rival Roughriders 80-63.

Nijah Moore returned from an ankle injury with 14 points, and Mariah Stewart commanded the paint during the closing stages to finish with 12 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.

Quincy Erickson and Michaela Ayers each had 11 points with seven rebounds, and Lexi McCully scored 10. Mineral Area (16-7, 6-3) shot 50 percent from the field and 13-of-19 from the line.

Jaydee Duda posted game highs with 21 points and four steals while Payge Dahmer made 13-of-16 free throws and tallied 16 points to pace Crowder (5-15, 0-8).

The Roughriders produced 23 rebounds for the game. MAC exceeded that total before halftime, and carried a 46-28 lead at the break.

Pankey netted 10 points in the second quarter alone, including a pair of 3-pointers, while both Erickson and Moore contributed three field goals each within the pivotal stanza.

After Erickson put back her own miss, Pankey capitalized on excellent ball movement from long range, then attacked an open lane to punctuate a 22-2 run for a 32-18 lead.

Moore, whose return proved timely with guard Raissa Nsabua held out, converted twice on second chances just prior to intermission. Erickson scored through contact on a previous outlet pass by McCully.

The Cardinals jumped ahead 7-0 three possessions into the action, but two fouls against shooting guard Gracee Smith in the first 73 seconds required an early substitution.

Duda sparked Crowder with a tying layup and subsequent steal and score. But MAC regained control to cap the first quarter on top 19-16 after Hope Mealer and McCully sank triples.

Ayers opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer off a zipping kickout pass by Stewart, who frequently cleared the boards and hit two clinching shots from the post after Crowder pulled within 74-59.

Moore knocked down a couple of mid-range jumpers to help the Cardinals secure their largest lead at 69-42. The Roughriders drew closer with a 17-5 response as Emanuela Almaida and Duda buried 3-pointers.

Crowder made 21-of-31 free throws, and Dahmer took her eighth trip to the line as officials targeted Smith on another questionable ruling midway through the fourth.

With a loose rebound heading out of bounds several feet away, Smith tried to gain separation as her arm was grabbed by an opposing player. Smith, known for her calm and polite demeanor, was assessed a technical foul to her dismay.

Daejah Robinson chipped in nine points for Crowder, which was 6-of-26 from beyond the arc.

Mineral Area will seek a historic upset at home on Saturday, as national No. 1 and unbeaten Three Rivers visits Sechrest Fieldhouse.

