MAC women prevail without two starters

The teams will have an immediate rematch in Park Hills on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the first round of the Region 16 tournament, where Mineral Area holds the No. 3 seed.

Nadia Thorman-McKey was a force inside for the Lady Roadrunners with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Darlisha Reed added 15 points and 9 boards in just 16 minutes off the bench.

The first half featured 11 lead changes. Reed muscled in a putback through contact, and McKey closed the opening quarter with a basket at 17-16 to answer the second 3-pointer by Lalic.

Rangi-Brown converted a 3-point play after grabbing her own rebound early in the second, and Mineral Area would not trail again after Lalic deflected a pass and Williams hit a transition layup at 27-26.

The Lady Cardinals created separation for a 40-31 halftime lead after Rangi-Brown attacked off the dribble for consecutive layups – her fourth and fifth field goals of the quarter.

They closed the half on a 10-2 run that began with a feed from Angela Sorrell to Sydni Basler, both of whom saw increased minutes.