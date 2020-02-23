MAC women prevail without two starters

SEDALIA, Mo. – Although the outcome Saturday had no effect on future postseason seeding for the Mineral Area women’s basketball team, a major opportunity to gain confidence was still seized.
Riana-Rangi Brown delivered her best collegiate performance to date, and three other players scored well above their season averages in a 74-58 triumph at State Fair.
The Lady Cardinals shot 47 percent in their regular-season finale without two starters, as ankle injuries sidelined top scorer Masyn McWilliams along with assists and steals leader Ruby Benn.
Mineral Area (19-9, 5-4) was able to navigate around a reduced roster with nobody fouling out, holding State Fair (6-22, 0-10) to just 30 percent from the field.
Rangi-Brown, a sophomore from Auckland, New Zealand, spearheaded the victory by compiling season highs with 20 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists for her first double-double.
Natalia Lalic totaled 20 points with eight rebounds despite having four fouls late in the third quarter, and Tyeshia Mitchell provided 15 points plus nine rebounds for the Lady Cardinals.
Keanna Williams ended with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists while sinking 5-of-6 free throws, and remained on the court for the duration.
The teams will have an immediate rematch in Park Hills on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the first round of the Region 16 tournament, where Mineral Area holds the No. 3 seed.
Nadia Thorman-McKey was a force inside for the Lady Roadrunners with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Darlisha Reed added 15 points and 9 boards in just 16 minutes off the bench.
The first half featured 11 lead changes. Reed muscled in a putback through contact, and McKey closed the opening quarter with a basket at 17-16 to answer the second 3-pointer by Lalic.
Rangi-Brown converted a 3-point play after grabbing her own rebound early in the second, and Mineral Area would not trail again after Lalic deflected a pass and Williams hit a transition layup at 27-26.
The Lady Cardinals created separation for a 40-31 halftime lead after Rangi-Brown attacked off the dribble for consecutive layups – her fourth and fifth field goals of the quarter.
They closed the half on a 10-2 run that began with a feed from Angela Sorrell to Sydni Basler, both of whom saw increased minutes.
The margin swelled to 51-34 after Lalic, Mitchell and Rangi-Brown finished drives at the goal. Georgia Sideri banked in a 19-footer at the buzzer to maintain a 59-43 gap.
State Fair closed to within 61-51 when Reed netted a conventional 3-point play after Thorman-McKey stepped out to connect from long range.
The home team was down 67-58 and missed three shots during a single possession. Rangi-Brown sent the differential back to double figures with another basket to ignite a closing 7-0 spurt.
Mineral Area head coach Gary Koch was presented a plaque before the game by members of the State Fair athletic department in recognition of his final visit to Sedalia.
Koch is one of two Region 16 who will retire after this season along with Jeff Walk of Three Rivers. They could potentially meet in the tournament semifinal round on Thursday.