MAC women pull away for home victory

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area women shrugged off a 0-of-10 slump from 3-point range in the first half, and downed State Fair for the third time this season on Wednesday evening.

Quincy Erickson scored a game-high 14 points, and the Cardinals cruised past the visiting Roadrunners 64-38 to officially double their win total from last season.

Mineral Area (18-9, 7-5) delivered one of its most superb defensive efforts this winter, limiting State Fair to just 27 percent shooting and 1-of-14 from beyond the arc.

Lexi McCully finished with 11 points while Raissa Nsabua compiled 10 points, eight assists and six steals. The Cardinals surrendered only four points in the second quarter and seven in the fourth.

Quincenia Jackson netted 10 points on 5-of-6 from the field, and Autumn Wallace added eight points with six rebounds for State Fair (9-12, 5-7), which jumped ahead 16-12 after one quarter.

Mineral Area responded for a modest 24-20 lead at intermission, then outscored the visitors 40-18 during the second half to seize command.

Nijah Moore pulled down nine rebounds, and equaled Mariah Stewart with eight points in the victory. Michaela Ayers had a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Cardinals will travel Saturday to Jefferson, where a win would seal the No. 3 seed in the upcoming six-team Region 16 tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0