MAC women regain touch in blowout

ST. LOUIS – Nijah Moore notched her second double-double of the season on Monday night to help the Mineral Area women’s basketball team rout St. Louis 94-51.

The Cardinals were in control from the outset, building a 23-4 lead after limiting the host Archers to just 1-of-9 shooting in the first quarter.

Mineral Area (17-9) was outscored 23-15 in the second, trimming the halftime margin to 38-27, but erupted for a 35-point fourth period.

Moore tallied game highs with 21 points on 6-of-9 from the field and 11 rebounds plus four assists. She headlined a quintet of Cardinals reaching double digits.

Michaela Ayers finished 4-of-9 from 3-point range within a collective 12-of-27 showing by MAC, and equaled fellow sophomore Quincy Erickson with 14 points.

Raissa Nsabua compiled 16 points and five assists, and Mariah Stewart flirted with a double-double of her won with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Mineral Area received eight points from Gracee Smith, and knocked down 14-of-20 free throws ahead of its Region 16 home game against State Fair on Wednesday.

The Cardinals forced 27 turnovers against the struggling Archers, who were a solid 13-of-17 at the line.

St. Louis (3-9) was paced by Courtney Lumpkins with 18 points. Makayla Williams dropped in 11 points and Louise Pilley added 10.

