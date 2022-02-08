 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAC women regain touch in blowout

MAC Basketball

Mineral Area forward Quincy Erickson (11) shoots a 3-pointer as teammate Raissa Nsabua (34) and head coach Briley Palmer look on during the third quarter of women's basketball game against St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

ST. LOUIS – Nijah Moore notched her second double-double of the season on Monday night to help the Mineral Area women’s basketball team rout St. Louis 94-51.

The Cardinals were in control from the outset, building a 23-4 lead after limiting the host Archers to just 1-of-9 shooting in the first quarter.

Mineral Area (17-9) was outscored 23-15 in the second, trimming the halftime margin to 38-27, but erupted for a 35-point fourth period.

Moore tallied game highs with 21 points on 6-of-9 from the field and 11 rebounds plus four assists. She headlined a quintet of Cardinals reaching double digits.

Michaela Ayers finished 4-of-9 from 3-point range within a collective 12-of-27 showing by MAC, and equaled fellow sophomore Quincy Erickson with 14 points.

Raissa Nsabua compiled 16 points and five assists, and Mariah Stewart flirted with a double-double of her won with 11 points and nine rebounds.

People are also reading…

Mineral Area received eight points from Gracee Smith, and knocked down 14-of-20 free throws ahead of its Region 16 home game against State Fair on Wednesday.

The Cardinals forced 27 turnovers against the struggling Archers, who were a solid 13-of-17 at the line.

St. Louis (3-9) was paced by Courtney Lumpkins with 18 points. Makayla Williams dropped in 11 points and Louise Pilley added 10.

