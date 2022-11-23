MAC women rout STLCC with five in double digits

PARK HILLS – North County graduate Tyler Conkright compiled 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals as the Mineral Area women notched their fourth straight victory on Tuesday night.

Katelyn Chomko added 12 points and five assists among five players in double digits as the Cardinals eased past overmatched St. Louis 91-27 at Sechrest Fieldhouse.

Syrene Sanders collected five steals plus four assists off the bench, and equaled teammates Michell Butler and Destiny Williams with 10 points each.

Kyndal Dodd corralled 16 rebounds, the most by any Cardinals player this season, and Audra Pasakarnis tallied six of her eight points within the first three minutes.

Sanders turned a steal into a layup, and Butler followed her putback shot by drawing a charging foul in the first quarter. Conkright and Gabby Moore helped the lead reach 28-4 with 3-pointers.

Mannie Amaefula and Raminta Gailiunaite gave Mineral Area 11 players in the scoring column with seven points each, and the margin swelled to 52-17 by halftime.

Chomko connected from long range, and Gailiunaite sprang Williams for a transition layup prior to the break. The Cardinals forced 28 turnovers while committing 18.

Mineral Area (7-3) opened the third quarter with a 12-0 run, and will host Wabash Valley and Rend Lake on back-to-back afternoons starting Friday.

Rachael Jackson shared game-high honors with 15 points for St. Louis (0-6), which operates with a roster of seven players. Shakara Robertson chipped in eight points.

MAC guard Lexi McCully, the reigning Region 16 Player of the Week, had three points after averaging 22 over her previous nine games.