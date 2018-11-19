Try 3 months for $3

SENATOBIA, Miss. – Masyn McWilliams scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds on Friday as the Mineral Area women’s basketball team beat NW Mississippi 55-43

Reserve forwards Georgia Sidiri and Rionne Papa notched eight points each to equal Natalia Lalic, and Papa also provided seven rebounds plus four assists for the Lady Cardinals (5-1).

Holly Forbes recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Mineral Area committed only eight fouls, and forced 21 turnovers in the contest.

Lindsay Hall and Mallory Russell scored nine points each for NW Mississippi. Russell corralled a game-high 12 rebounds.

Mineral Area built a 33-20 halftime lead, and will travel to Iowa Western on Wednesday.

