MAC women stumble as Jefferson secures upset

Jefferson finished 16-of-23 from the line compared to 17-of-30 by Mineral Area, which never won more than two consecutive games this season.

Palmer will enter the offseason facing several personnel decisions. A squad that shot just 38 percent from the field over the season is primed to receive a needed boost once signed local high school standouts Gracee Smith of Arcadia Valley and Dori McRaven of West County arrive on campus.

“This year has been nothing but learning for me, and I’m proud to represent Mineral Area,” Palmer said in a radio interview. “I’m excited for our future. It’s been ups and down and highs and lows. It won’t define me or this program. It will make us better.”

Kelly Hunter netted 11 points and Laila McNeil added 10 points with eight rebounds for Jefferson, which offered the initial scoring jolt in an ongoing back-and-forth battle.

The Cardinals regrouped from a timeout with a 14-4 counter. Moore was fouled on a driving bank shot, and Stewart powered her way to the basket for another 3-point play.

Pankey finished with eight assists, and made a steal that Moore followed in transition for the first MAC lead of the contest at 14-13.