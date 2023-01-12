MAC women survive shaky outing in Arkansas

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. – The Mineral Area women performed below their high defensive standard in their second game back from a holiday break.

But the short-handed Cardinals secured the necessary stops during the final minute on Wednesday to avert a disastrous setback in northeast Arkansas.

Destiny Williams made a tiebreaking layup off her midcourt steal with 36 seconds left, and Mineral Area edged the resilient Williams Baptist junior varsity 69-66.

Lexi McCully totaled a game-high 27 points plus four assists, and reigning Region 16 Player of the Week Michell Butler provided 17 points with nine rebounds in the victory.

A game designed to bridge a two-week gap in the schedule turned into a potential disaster. Mineral Area (14-6) fouled frequently in the first quarter and shot just 36 percent overall.

The same Eagles squad that Three Rivers demolished by 78 points two days earlier grabbed a 63-62 lead over the Cardinals when Destiny Clark nailed a 3-pointer with 3:36 remaining.

A perfect trip to the stripe by McCully was answered when Maura Thomason connected in the lane at 66-66. Williams Baptist then regained possession off a missed shot.

Alison Dunlap, who coaxed the Cardinals into fouling numerous times early on, pulled her dribble back to the logo and was cleanly stripped as Williams coasted in for the pivotal field goal.

Mineral Area ultimately closed the action by forcing three straight turnovers, including a double dribble with 18 seconds left and clinching steal by Katelyn Chomko as time expired.

Dunlap finished with 21 points while sinking 11-of-15 free throws, and forward Zahriya Baker produced a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Eagles.

McCully buried six 3-pointers, and connected three times during an 11-0 run by MAC to open the second quarter before cooling off and missing her next four attempts.

The Cardinals also began to assert their physical will inside. After dishing an offensive rebound to Audra Pasakarnis for a 3-point play, Butler converted a basket-and-one of her own for a 41-23 margin.

Williams Baptist crowded the paint against Butler from there – getting away with clear contact on shots at certain times – and embarked upon erasing its entire 18-point deficit.

Baker scored twice on second chances, Hailey Carr drilled an open 3-pointer, and Dunlap turned a foul beyond the perimeter into three made free throws with six-tenths of a second left until halftime.

The stunning 14-2 run trimmed the margin to 43-37 at the break, and WBU showed more tenacity after MAC calmly found McCully for another triple and Butler for a layup to open the third quarter.

Thomason swished a mid-range shot, and Baker capitalized from the line to make it 56-53. The intensity of a potential shocking upset only escalated.

Dunlap hit a 15-footer off a steal by Clark, and Carr put the Eagles ahead 59-58 on a 3-pointer with 9:01 remaining.

Mineral Area followed with nearly five minutes of shutout defense, but could not rebuild a comfortable cushion beyond 65-62 after breaking pressure for a layup by Williams.

The Cardinals were forced to employ a smaller lineup with two forwards out. Kyndal Dodd missed her second game due to illness, and Annaliese Driscoll continues to wear a walking boot on her right foot.

Williams netted 10 points while Pasakarnis chipped in seven points and Chomko made three steals. Mineral Area returns to action one week from Saturday against Jefferson.

Clark finished with 15 points and Carr gave Williams Baptist a fourth player in double digits with 11.

The Cardinals led the duration of the first half following an initial 7-0 spurt. Reserve guard Syrene Sanders helped the cause with a long jumper and layup off a steal and outlet pass.

WBU narrowly lost the turnover margin 17-16, unofficially, but improved their hopes by knocking down 24-of-37 free throws.