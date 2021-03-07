MAC women take attack to Jefferson

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area women quickly dictated their position close to the baskets at both ends of the court, and defeated Jefferson for the second time this season.
The Cardinals scored their first seven field goals inside the paint on Saturday while disrupting attempts at penetration by the visiting Vikings with reliable defensive help.
Mineral Area also shined at the free-throw stripe, as six players contributed to a perfect 14-of-14 effort in the second half, and prevailed 73-49 at Sechrest Fieldhouse.
Quincy Erickson scored a team-high 13 points off the bench, and Ashanti Davis provided 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the Region 16 victory.
Jayla Sample totaled 10 points with seven assists, and capped a 15-0 run with a steal and outlet pass to Davis that established a 34-11 lead in the second quarter.
Mineral Area found Mariah Stewart for two scores along the low block, and Davis highlighted an 11-2 start by Mineral Area (6-8, 4-4) with a pair of putbacks.
The Cardinals never encountered foul trouble while Jefferson saw center Sara Carvajal collect three just 6 ½ minutes into the game after guard Myisha Malone picked up two.
Michaela Ayers drained a 3-pointer from the left corner, and cashed in two free throws off a turnover for a 24-11 lead at the first quarter concluded.
Nijah Moore spun suddenly to her left to sink a fading bank while being fouled for a conventional 3-point play. She later left the game with apparent shoulder discomfort after battling for a rebound.
Jefferson (4-9, 1-6) struggled offensively with the exception of freshman guard Jayrissa Grayson, who compiled 24 points, nine rebounds and four steals with a versatile all-around game.
Grayson scored a couple of nifty reserve layups, showed a mid-range stroke on multiple jumpers, and beat the halftime buzzer with a 50-foot swish that made the margin 39-22.
Erickson popped open in the lane on a cut for a turning layup early in the third quarter, and drilled a 3-pointer to restore a 48-30 margin off a kickout pass from Kayleigh Winch.
Yasmine Pankey contributed seven points toward a 16-4 push as advantage swelled to 71-39. Mineral Area was 21-of-25 overall from the line compared to 12-of-22 by Jefferson.
Stewart, Ayers and Moore each ended with eight points, and Winch claimed six rebounds for the Cardinals, who will host St. Louis on Monday at 5 p.m.