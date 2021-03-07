MAC women take attack to Jefferson

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area women quickly dictated their position close to the baskets at both ends of the court, and defeated Jefferson for the second time this season.

The Cardinals scored their first seven field goals inside the paint on Saturday while disrupting attempts at penetration by the visiting Vikings with reliable defensive help.

Mineral Area also shined at the free-throw stripe, as six players contributed to a perfect 14-of-14 effort in the second half, and prevailed 73-49 at Sechrest Fieldhouse.

Quincy Erickson scored a team-high 13 points off the bench, and Ashanti Davis provided 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the Region 16 victory.

Jayla Sample totaled 10 points with seven assists, and capped a 15-0 run with a steal and outlet pass to Davis that established a 34-11 lead in the second quarter.

Mineral Area found Mariah Stewart for two scores along the low block, and Davis highlighted an 11-2 start by Mineral Area (6-8, 4-4) with a pair of putbacks.