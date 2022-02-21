MAC women top Crowder, seal 20-win regular season

PARK HILLS – The regular-season finale offered plenty of positives as the Mineral Area women’s basketball team honored six sophomores.

Mariah Stewart notched her 13th double-double, Gracee Smith regained her confident shooting touch and second-year head coach Briley Palmer had 10 healthy players available.

The Cardinals dominated the second half against struggling and short-handed Crowder, and committed only seven turnovers while prevailing 83-49 on Saturday for their 20th victory.

Not bad, considering how last winter concluded in a 9-13 record, and this one began with the dismissal of multiple returning players plus a season-ending knee injury to promising freshman Dori McRaven.

Smith emerged from her recent slump to drill a scalding 6-of-7 attempts from 3-point range and equal game-high honors with 18. Stewart posted 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Nijah Moore finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, and Lexi McCully added nine points with six assists as Mineral Area (20-10, 9-6) avoided serious foul trouble.

The defense also shined collectively by limiting the Roughriders to just 27 percent shooting, including 3-of-21 from beyond the arc.

Crowder (6-21, 1-13) made a solid 18-of-23 free throws with only seven athletes in uniform, and was paced by reserve forward Daejah Robinson with 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Cardinals extended their 36-26 halftime lead with a varied 10-0 flurry out of the locker room. An inbound lob from Raissa Nsabua to Stewart preceded a spinning 6-footer by Moore.

Smith nailed her fourth triple of the game moments later, and Michaela Ayers connected for a 20-point advantage. Quincy Erickson powered her way through contact and hit the ensuing free throw to make it 55-31.

Payge Dahmer netted 14 points for the Roughriders, who trailed 62-40 entering the final quarter, and earned three separate trips to the charity stripe to match Robinson during the second half.

But Mineral Area was simply too efficient. After connecting again from an open left wing, Smith drove along the baseline and found Stewart in close proximity for a 71-40 cushion.

Nsabua compiled nine rebounds, eight assists and six points along the way, and zipped an entry feed to a cutting Moore on a reverse layup that capped a 7-0 start.

Robinson brought Crowder within 16-13 on a couple of putback shots late in the first quarter, and added another basket at 22-20 after Jaydee Duda finished a driving layup.

Sophomore and multi-sport MAC athlete Emily Kellum countered with two field goals on similar moves in the post, crossing the lane to score with the left hand over taller defender Emanuela Almeida.

Smith swished two 3-pointers, and Moore bolstered a good stretch for MAC to close the half by turning a physical offensive rebound into second-chance points.

The Cardinals will carry the No. 3 seed for the upcoming Region 16 tournament. Eight of their 10 losses have come against opponents currently ranked among the top 20 nationally.

Crowder will return to Sechrest Fieldhouse on March 1 for first-round playoff action. Moberly will await the winner of that contest in the semifinals.

Duda tallied nine points, and Almeida made four blocks for the Roughriders.

