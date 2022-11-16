MAC women top Lincoln Trail with stout defense

PARK HILLS – While securing a winning record for the first time since its season opener Tuesday night, the Mineral Area women’s basketball team experienced a startling dichotomy in the third quarter.

The Cardinals missed several transition layups and second-chance shots amid a struggle to increase their 35-32 halftime lead against Lincoln Trail.

But the young MAC squad never allowed the prolonged offensive slump to diminish its collective effort at the opposite end of the court.

The Cardinals forced 12 turnovers in a nine-minute stretch, and surrendered exactly one field goal during throughout entire second half to pull away for a 68-44 victory.

Sophomore guard Lexi McCully entered the contest averaging 20.7 points over six previous outings, and continued to thrive by leading all players with 26.

Her defensive presence was equally crucial to the success of Mineral Area (4-3). McCully produced six of her career-high seven steals after intermission, and also grabbed five rebounds.

Lincoln Trail (2-5) was outscored 33-12 during the second half, and suffered a drought of six minutes, 10 seconds that encompassed eight turnovers.

The host Cardinals could not initially capitalize. Katelyn Chomko netted their lone field goal of the third period on a 3-pointer, and the margin settled at 42-38 entering the fourth.

But their defensive persistence was eventually rewarded. Driving layups by Chomko and Audra Pasakarnis spurred a 21-3 run, and Syrene Sanders sank a floater in the lane moments later.

McCully finished a tough spinning layup through contact, then drained her fourth 3-pointer before a conventional 3-point play established a 61-40 advantage with four minutes remaining.

The Stateswomen generated their only points of the final stanza from the line, and converted 12-of-16 free throws for the game.

Their ball handlers were rattled by perimeter pressure out of the break. Numerous MAC steals occurred through disrupted dribbles while others resulted from solid position on entry passes.

Gabby Moore emerged with possession after numerous players hit the floor in a wild scramble. Fredericktown graduate Kyndal Dodd also contributed three steals to match Sanders after being awarded her second start at forward.

Mineral Area executed a series of sharp passes to get an opening basket from Destiny Williams along the low block. McCully and Chomko later struck from long range following offensive rebounds.

Three jumpers by freshman guard Graycie Poe helped Lincoln Trail keep pace early on. Rachel Oursler streaked down the lane for a tying layup at 16-16 as the first quarter concluded.

An outlet pass from Poe to Alaysia Divine gave the visitors their largest lead at 26-23, but Pasakarnis dished one of her five assists to McCully for a tying triple on the ensuing possession.

Chomko totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Cardinals, and found McCully ahead for a fast-break layup to cap an 8-0 spurt.

Poe finished with 12 points and five rebounds for Lincoln Trail.

Mineral Area will travel to Crowder College this weekend for a pair of neutral-court battles against Jefferson and Three Rivers to open Region 16 action.